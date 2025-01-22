 Skip navigation
Max Homa begins Farmers Insurance Open with triple bogey as part of adventurous front nine

  
Published January 22, 2025 06:48 PM

Max Homa’s sixth and most recent PGA Tour victory came at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

His bid for a second title in three years started well enough with a tee shot into the fairway at the par-4 first on the South Course. His approach, however, landed in the left greenside bunker, which led to a series of sand problems.

According to the PGA Tour’s TourCast, Homa’s third shot sailed into the right greenside bunker. He then left his fourth shot in the trap before finally finding the green.

homa_triple_tourcast.jpg

His woes were not over as he two-putted from inside 8 feet for a triple-bogey 7. Homa steadied himself with a pair of pars over the next two holes before dropping another shot at the fourth (where he hit into fairway and greenside bunkers) and then making double at the fifth (where he hit into a fairway bunker).

The SoCal native, who has four Tour wins in California, got those latter two shots back with an eagle chip-in at the par-5 sixth.

Only to make another bogey at the par-3 eighth.

Homa turned in 5-over 41 and then made nine pars on his inward half, including a remarkable save at the par-5 18th after his second shot embedded in the bank.

His 77 left him three shots removed from last place.