Michael Thorbjornsen withdraws from Sony Open prior to first round

Michael Thorbjornsen’s season debut will have to wait.

The 23-year-old Stanford product withdrew prior to his first round of the Sony Open on Thursday at Waialae Country Club. A reason was not immediately given.

Thorbjornsen was replaced by Lanto Griffin, the medalist at last month’s final stage of PGA Tour Q-School.

After earning his PGA Tour card through this season via PGA Tour University last summer, Thorbjornsen notched three top-10s in 11 starts last year, including a T-2 at the John Deere Classic. He missed the fall semester of his senior season in 2023 with a stress fracture in his back; he also had ankle surgery during the time away.