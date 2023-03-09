 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly24_atwsp_trials_final_240629.jpg
Olympic Track and Field Trials: From Eugene to Philadelphia, a heart-pounding penultimate day
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results

Top Clips

womensamateur2024.jpg
Green’s historical Women’s Amateur Championship
nbc_golf_penske_240629.jpg
Clanton surges up leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
oly24_atw10k_trials_final_240629.jpg
Kelati wins 10,000m, thrilling finish for second

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly24_atwsp_trials_final_240629.jpg
Olympic Track and Field Trials: From Eugene to Philadelphia, a heart-pounding penultimate day
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results

Top Clips

womensamateur2024.jpg
Green’s historical Women’s Amateur Championship
nbc_golf_penske_240629.jpg
Clanton surges up leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
oly24_atw10k_trials_final_240629.jpg
Kelati wins 10,000m, thrilling finish for second

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Padraig Harrington among inductees into 2024 World Golf Hall of Fame

  
Published March 8, 2023 09:09 PM
Harrington feels validation in HOF induction
March 8, 2023 02:23 PM
Padraig Harrington joins Live From The Players to discuss his 2024 World Golf Hall of Fame induction and what it took to get this honor.

Padraig Harrington’s decorated career received “validation” on Wednesday as it was announced that he was among the latest inductees into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Harrington, Tom Weiskopf, Sandra Palmer, Johnny Farrell, Beverly Hanson and the seven remaining LPGA founders are among the Class of 2024.

Harrington won six PGA Tour events and 12 more on the European tour. Included among that haul are three major championships – the 2007 and 2008 Open Championships and the ‘08 PGA. He was also a six-time European Ryder Cup team member and the 2021 captain.

“This is very exciting, obviously a huge honor,” Harrington said in a statement. “It’s somewhat humbling. At this stage of my life, it gives me some validation to what I’ve done in golf. Brings back a flood of memories. This is a deep-down satisfaction, and I’m very proud to be included with the players before me.”

The World Golf Hall of Fame currently includes six of the LPGA’s 13 founding members. They will all be enshrined as of next year’s ceremony, with the addition of Alice Bauer, Bettye Danoff, Helen Dettweiler, Helen Hicks, Opal Hill, Sally Sessions and Shirley Spork.

The induction ceremony will take place June 10, 2024 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in the Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina, coinciding with the 124th U.S. Open.