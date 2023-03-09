Padraig Harrington among inductees into 2024 World Golf Hall of Fame

Padraig Harrington’s decorated career received “validation” on Wednesday as it was announced that he was among the latest inductees into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Harrington, Tom Weiskopf, Sandra Palmer, Johnny Farrell, Beverly Hanson and the seven remaining LPGA founders are among the Class of 2024.

Harrington won six PGA Tour events and 12 more on the European tour. Included among that haul are three major championships – the 2007 and 2008 Open Championships and the ‘08 PGA. He was also a six-time European Ryder Cup team member and the 2021 captain.

“This is very exciting, obviously a huge honor,” Harrington said in a statement. “It’s somewhat humbling. At this stage of my life, it gives me some validation to what I’ve done in golf. Brings back a flood of memories. This is a deep-down satisfaction, and I’m very proud to be included with the players before me.”

The World Golf Hall of Fame currently includes six of the LPGA’s 13 founding members. They will all be enshrined as of next year’s ceremony, with the addition of Alice Bauer, Bettye Danoff, Helen Dettweiler, Helen Hicks, Opal Hill, Sally Sessions and Shirley Spork.

The induction ceremony will take place June 10, 2024 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in the Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina, coinciding with the 124th U.S. Open.