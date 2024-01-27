Pebble Beach field: PGA Tour set for perfect participation for first full-field signature event

The PGA Tour is getting perfect participation for its first full-field signature event of the season.

According to the Tour comms team, all 67 players currently eligible for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am have committed to next week’s $20 million tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill. That includes the top 50 in last year’s FedExCup standings, the Aon Next 10, this season’s tournament winners, the top finisher in the Race to Dubai not otherwise exempt and four sponsor exemptions reserved for Tour members.

The 80-man field will be filled out with the Aon Swing 5, which is finalized after Saturday’s final round of the Farmers Insurance Open, and any Tour members ranked inside the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking come Monday. If the field still isn’t at 80 players, the Tour will pull from last year’s FedExCup points list, starting with No. 61 Stephan Jaeger.

All 67 players eligible for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am via one of these categories are committed:



- Top 50 in 2022-23 FedExCup

- Aon Next 10 (51-60 in the 2022-23 FedExCup Fall)

- Race to Dubai (top finisher not otherwise exempt)

- 2024 TOUR winners

- Sponsor exemptions (*)

Joining the likes of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and nine of the top 10 in the world at Pebble are Nick Dunlap, who is making his pro debut two weeks after becoming the first amateur winner on Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991; sponsor invites Adam Scott, Maverick McNealy, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson; and Nicolai Hojgaard via the Race to Dubai.

Justin Thomas, at No. 23 in the world, is currently the only Tour member inside the OWGR’s top 30 who isn’t in the field yet – he already has a presser scheduled for next Tuesday, too. If no one else cracks the field via that category, the Tour would need to add seven players from last year’s final FedExCup standings: Jaeger, plus, in order, Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Mark Hubbard, Erik van Rooyen, Brandon Wu and Davis Riley. S.H. Kim, at No. 68, would be the first man out.