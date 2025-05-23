 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Distance-measuring devices receive ‘mixed review’ as PGA Tour evaluates test period
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
Podcast: Northwestern upsets Stanford for first national women’s title; NCAA men’s preview
Eury Pérez
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Eury Pérez, Nick Loftin and Parker Meadows

Top Clips

nbc_golf_seniorpgachampsrd2_250523.jpg
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_roto_olaveshaheed_250523.jpg
How Olave, Shaheed can benefit from Shough at QB
nbc_roto_odunze_250523.jpg
Odunze looks like ‘seasoned pro’ in Bears OTAs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Distance-measuring devices receive ‘mixed review’ as PGA Tour evaluates test period
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
Podcast: Northwestern upsets Stanford for first national women’s title; NCAA men’s preview
Eury Pérez
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Eury Pérez, Nick Loftin and Parker Meadows

Top Clips

nbc_golf_seniorpgachampsrd2_250523.jpg
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_roto_olaveshaheed_250523.jpg
How Olave, Shaheed can benefit from Shough at QB
nbc_roto_odunze_250523.jpg
Odunze looks like ‘seasoned pro’ in Bears OTAs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ben Griffin surges at Colonial with Rickie Fowler stalking and Scottie Scheffler 10 shots back

  
Published May 23, 2025 05:13 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ben Griffin could be on the verge of a breakthrough season on the PGA Tour. It’s more like a possible comeback for Rickie Fowler.

Griffin shot a 7-under 63 in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial for the early second-round lead at 11 under Friday and was five shots ahead of Fowler, who made the turn in 29 before settling for a 64.

Chris Gotterup, like Griffin a one-time tour winner, was 8 under after a 65. John Pak, who shot 63 on Thursday for the first-round lead, was among the last to tee off Friday.

Scottie Scheffler, who won the PGA Championship last weekend, shot 71 and was 10 shots behind Griffin as the world No. 1 tries to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive starts.

Scheffler’s run started with a runaway three weeks ago, an eight-shot win at the first of his two hometown events, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson north of Dallas.

It was close, but Scheffler appeared set to make the cut, which would extend his streak to 55, second to Xander Schauffele’s 64.

Both of Scheffler’s playing partners were likely to miss the cut, including Davis Riley. The defending champion shot 69 while Daniel Berger, one of the eight top-25 players in the field, made an 83-foot putt from just off the green for birdie on the par-3 fourth hole in a round of 70. Both were at 2-over 142.

A month removed from teaming with Andrew Novak to win the Zurich Classic, Griffin made eight birdies — seven from inside 10 feet — and saved par with a 12-foot putt from the fringe after his only bogey.

The 29-year-old has already matched his career best of five top-10 finishes from last year, including a tie for fifth at the PGA.

“I feel like I’ve kind of made good steps the last couple of years just kind of building to get to that first win,” Griffin said. “Now that I’ve got that first win, I feel like it’s really freeing me up to come out and be not necessarily more aggressive, but just feel more aggressive, feel like I’m trying to win more. It’s definitely been a breakthrough year, but I think there’s more to come.”

Fowler has dropped to 127th in the world after being in the top 25 as recently as early 2024. The six-time winner was solid in the $20 million signature Truist Championship two weeks ago but missed the cut at the PGA.

The 36-year-old followed an opening 70 with six birdies before finishing even over his final nine holes.

“It’s definitely coming around,” said Fowler, who has just one victory since 2019, the Rocket Mortgage Classic two years ago. “I know it’s been slow last year and slow start to the year. Body is starting to feel better, and the game (has) been in a good spot and not very far off. It’s a fine line out here. Nice to see things starting to come together a bit.”