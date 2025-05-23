Ben Griffin surges at Colonial with Rickie Fowler stalking and Scottie Scheffler 10 shots back

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ben Griffin could be on the verge of a breakthrough season on the PGA Tour. It’s more like a possible comeback for Rickie Fowler.

Griffin shot a 7-under 63 in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial for the early second-round lead at 11 under Friday and was five shots ahead of Fowler, who made the turn in 29 before settling for a 64.

Chris Gotterup, like Griffin a one-time tour winner, was 8 under after a 65. John Pak, who shot 63 on Thursday for the first-round lead, was among the last to tee off Friday.

Scottie Scheffler, who won the PGA Championship last weekend, shot 71 and was 10 shots behind Griffin as the world No. 1 tries to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive starts.

Scheffler’s run started with a runaway three weeks ago, an eight-shot win at the first of his two hometown events, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson north of Dallas.

It was close, but Scheffler appeared set to make the cut, which would extend his streak to 55, second to Xander Schauffele’s 64.

Both of Scheffler’s playing partners were likely to miss the cut, including Davis Riley. The defending champion shot 69 while Daniel Berger, one of the eight top-25 players in the field, made an 83-foot putt from just off the green for birdie on the par-3 fourth hole in a round of 70. Both were at 2-over 142.

A month removed from teaming with Andrew Novak to win the Zurich Classic, Griffin made eight birdies — seven from inside 10 feet — and saved par with a 12-foot putt from the fringe after his only bogey.

The 29-year-old has already matched his career best of five top-10 finishes from last year, including a tie for fifth at the PGA.

“I feel like I’ve kind of made good steps the last couple of years just kind of building to get to that first win,” Griffin said. “Now that I’ve got that first win, I feel like it’s really freeing me up to come out and be not necessarily more aggressive, but just feel more aggressive, feel like I’m trying to win more. It’s definitely been a breakthrough year, but I think there’s more to come.”

Fowler has dropped to 127th in the world after being in the top 25 as recently as early 2024. The six-time winner was solid in the $20 million signature Truist Championship two weeks ago but missed the cut at the PGA.

The 36-year-old followed an opening 70 with six birdies before finishing even over his final nine holes.

“It’s definitely coming around,” said Fowler, who has just one victory since 2019, the Rocket Mortgage Classic two years ago. “I know it’s been slow last year and slow start to the year. Body is starting to feel better, and the game (has) been in a good spot and not very far off. It’s a fine line out here. Nice to see things starting to come together a bit.”