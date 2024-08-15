PGA Tour playoffs to begin with excessive heat warning in Memphis

The PGA Tour playoffs begin Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, and it’s going to be a scorcher.

Temperatures are expected to reach 96 degrees during the afternoon at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with a heat index between 105-110 degrees.

Excessive heat warning has been issued today for the 1st round @FedExChamp. It will be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Combine the humidity and it will feel like 105F-110F this afternoon. @DTNWeather @PGATOUR #ThinkWeather pic.twitter.com/iSU3mxSguz — Stewart Williams (@pgawxman1) August 15, 2024

The temperature is forecast to increase to a high of 97 on Friday and drop, slightly, to highs of 94 and 90 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

There is minimal chance of rain throughout tournament play.