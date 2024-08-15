PGA Tour playoffs to begin with excessive heat warning in Memphis
Published August 15, 2024 08:52 AM
McIlroy looking to 'get over the line' at FedExCup
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media ahead of the FedExCup playoffs at TPC Southwind in Shelby County, Tennessee.
The PGA Tour playoffs begin Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, and it’s going to be a scorcher.
Temperatures are expected to reach 96 degrees during the afternoon at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with a heat index between 105-110 degrees.
Excessive heat warning has been issued today for the 1st round @FedExChamp. It will be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Combine the humidity and it will feel like 105F-110F this afternoon. @DTNWeather @PGATOUR #ThinkWeather pic.twitter.com/iSU3mxSguz— Stewart Williams (@pgawxman1) August 15, 2024
The temperature is forecast to increase to a high of 97 on Friday and drop, slightly, to highs of 94 and 90 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
There is minimal chance of rain throughout tournament play.