 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Jefferson
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2024 fantasy football season
NFL: NFC Championship-Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s latest positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season
Syndication: The Tennessean
Former NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch has court date for DWI, reckless driving charges

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Jefferson
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2024 fantasy football season
NFL: NFC Championship-Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s latest positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season
Syndication: The Tennessean
Former NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch has court date for DWI, reckless driving charges

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Tour playoffs to begin with excessive heat warning in Memphis

  
Published August 15, 2024 08:52 AM
McIlroy looking to 'get over the line' at FedExCup
August 14, 2024 04:23 PM
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media ahead of the FedExCup playoffs at TPC Southwind in Shelby County, Tennessee.

The PGA Tour playoffs begin Thursday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, and it’s going to be a scorcher.

Temperatures are expected to reach 96 degrees during the afternoon at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with a heat index between 105-110 degrees.

The temperature is forecast to increase to a high of 97 on Friday and drop, slightly, to highs of 94 and 90 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

There is minimal chance of rain throughout tournament play.