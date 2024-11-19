Remembering Reg Murphy, former USGA president who once survived an abduction

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Everything about John Reginald “Reg” Murphy was original — the way he navigated a career in journalism and advocacy into leadership posts at some the most influential publications in the nation, the way he pivoted to a life of philanthropy and, finally, to his passion for golf.

Murphy died Nov. 9 at age 90.

A Georgia native, Murphy’s path to golf was entirely unorthodox. In early 1974, Murphy was the editorial page editor of The Atlanta Constitution when he was kidnapped by a proclaimed member of the American Revolutionary Army. His kidnapper, William Williams, who called himself The Colonial, said the Army’s goal was to stop what he perceived as falsehoods spread by newspapers in America

Murphy called the newspaper’s editor, Jim Minter, to tell him he had been kidnapped. “Well, then you’re in a helluva shape, Reg. No one’s going to pay anything for you,” Minter laughed before hanging up, according to multiple reports of the incident.

Murphy was released after 49 hours of captivity in the trunk of his captor’s car in exchange for two suitcases filled with $700,000. Williams was arrested shortly after Murphy had been released but the trauma from the kidnapping prompted him to turn to golf as a therapeutic release, forging a path to an unrivaled legacy in the game.

In 1994, Murphy was elected the 54th president of the USGA and during his two one-year terms he is credited for negotiating a then-unprecedented 20-year broadcast rights deal with NBC. Prior to becoming president of the association, he also chaired the influential championship committee.

Murphy’s wife, Diana, became president of the USGA in 2016, making the duo the only husband-and-wife tandem to ever serve as the association’s president.

“The USGA, and the people who play and love the game of golf, are better off because of Reg’s commitment, passion and leadership,” said USGA CEO Mike Whan.

Murphy left The Atlanta Constitution to become editor and publisher of the San Francisco Examiner and then the publisher and CEO of The Baltimore Sun. But it was his second career that was truly prolific. He joined the National Geographic Society in the early 1990s before becoming the Society’s president and CEO in 1996.

Even into retirement, Murphy continued to impact lives serving on numerous boards, including the University of Maryland’s College of Journalism, and he was appointed the executive-in-residence at the College of Coastal Georgia’s School of Business and Public Management.

Tuesday at St. Simons Presbyterian Church – which is located just outside the gate to Sea Island Golf Club, host of this week’s RSM Classic – Murphy’s life was celebrated by his family and friends, including former U.S. Senator Sam Nunn, and a community that appreciated every original step he took.