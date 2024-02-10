 Skip navigation
Rickie Fowler among notable MCs at WM Phoenix Open

  
Published February 10, 2024 04:17 PM

Rickie Fowler gave the raucous crowd at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole something to cheer for on Saturday. Donning a motocross jersey, Fowler stuck his tee ball at the iconic par-3 to 10 feet before rolling in the birdie putt.

Unfortunately for Fowler, that was one of few highlights for him at this year’s WM Phoenix Open.

Fowler, who won this event in 2019, shot 4-over 75, two shots worse than his opening-round score, to finish 36 holes at 6 over. He beat just three players who completed two rounds at the event that has been coined, “The People’s Open,” which has had its schedule thrown off by inclement weather.

The second round finally wrapped up Saturday afternoon, signaling early exits for Fowler and several notable names. The group of MCs included J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray, Akshay Bhatia, Gary Woodland and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. Poston was a popular pick to win this week, as he had started his season with four top-20s, including three of T-11 or better.

The third round is scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. ET with players going off split tees and in threesomes.