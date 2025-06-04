WNBA Futures 2025: Betting, odds, expert picks, best bets including Bueckers, Clark, Collier, More

The WNBA season is three weeks underway and with injuries to Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, let’s take a look at the updated race for MVP and Rookie of the Year, plus the battle between A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier for Defensive Player of the Year.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings and subject to change.

WNBA MVP Ladder:

1. Napheesa Collier (-250)

2. Caitlin Clark (+425)

3. A’ja Wilson (+750)

With Caitlin Clark out for at least another week, Napheesa Collier has surged ahead to become the MVP favorite as of Memorial Day.

The Minnesota Lynx are 7-0 entering Tuesday’s slate, one of two undefeated teams remaining, so it’s natural for Collier to be the MVP leader after averaging 26.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game.

A’ja Wilson appears fazed out for MVP due to the new look of the Ace (4-2 record), but she is the leader for Defensive Player of the Year after 13 combined blocks and steals in the past two games and a total of 29 stocks in six games.

WNBA DPOY Ladder:

1. A’ja Wilson (+160)

2. Napheesa Collier (+350)

3. Jonquel Jones (+800)

The only news for this award is the rise of Jonquel Jones (+800). As stated last week, following her strip of Clark in the final seconds of a win over the Fever, Jones saw her odds drop from +1400 to +800. She’s posted three steals and three blocks over the past three games since the win and has been a driving force for the 7-0 New York Liberty.

WNBA ROY Ladder:

1. Paige Bueckers (-950)

2. Kiki Irafen (+1000)

3. Sonia Citron (+1200)

Sonia Citron (+1200) continued her impressive start becoming the first rookie to 100 points, while Kiki Irafen (+1000) leads all rooks with four double-doubles and 10.2 rebounds per game.

However, it’s all about Paige Bueckers (-950). The No. 1 overall pick moved from -320 to -450 to -950 over the course of three weeks. Like Clark, Bueckers is injured right now, but it’s short-term and should not affect voting.

Vaughn Dalzell’s WNBA Futures Bets:

2 units: Stephanie White to win Coach of the Year (+115)

2 units: Minnesota Lynx to win Championship (+340)

2 units: A’ja Wilson to win MVP (+225)

2 units: Napheesa Collier to win MVP (+150)

0.5 unit: Napheesa Collier to win MVP (+300)

0.5 unit: Angel Reese to win DPOY (+2000)

0.5 unit: Aliyah Boston to win DPOY (+3500)

0.5 unit: Kamila Cardoso to win DPOY (+5500)

0.5 unit: Aliyah Boston to win Most Improved Player (+1500)

0.5 unit: Kamila Cardoso to win Most Improved Player (+3000)

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)