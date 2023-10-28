Scheffler, Spieth in attendance for Rangers’ historic Game 1 World Series win

Were Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth good luck charms for the Texas Rangers during Game 1 of the World Series?

The two major champions from Dallas were in attendance together for their hometown team’s historic victory Friday night over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Park.

This wasn’t their first visit to Globe Life Park. Spieth threw out the first pitch at a Rangers game in 2021 and Scheffler did the same in 2022, donning his green jacket shortly after his Masters victory.

Rally cap Spieth and bearded Scheffler.



Back in Arlington, Texas, for the Rangers’ first World Series appearance since 2011, the two were decked out in Rangers gear.

The Rangers were trailing 5-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. Hoping for a comeback, Spieth and Scheffler flipped their caps inside out — known as a “rally cap.”

And it appears to have worked. Rangers shortstop Corey Seager blasted a game-tying home run to send the game into extra innings. Then, in the 11th inning, Adolis García, currently the hottest hitter on the planet, smashed an opposite-field walk-off homer for a 6-5 Rangers victory — sending Spieth’s and Scheffler’s section into a frenzy.

That swing was García’s 22nd postseason RBI, which broke an MLB record. The Rangers also became the first team in MLB history to win Game 1 of the World Series when trailing by multiple runs in the 9th inning or later.

So maybe Spieth and Scheffler need to head back to Globe Life Park for Game 2 on Saturday night to keep the Rangers’ good juju alive as the team looks to capture its first-ever championship.