Scottie Scheffler guest picker on ‘College Gameday’ as Texas hosts Georgia

Scottie Scheffler was revealed Thursday as this weekend’s guest picker on ESPN’s “College Gameday.”

The pregame show will be live from Austin, Texas, where the No. 1 Texas Longhorns will host the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.

✅ 2x Masters champion

✅ Olympic gold medalist

✅ 2024 @PGATOUR FedExCup champion

✅ College GameDay guest picker



Scheffler graduated from UT in 2018 and has ascended to the clear-cut world No. 1 as a professional. He won seven times on the PGA Tour this season, including the Masters, The Players and the Tour Championship. He also claimed the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Scheffler previously appeared on “Gameday” in 2022, when Texas hosted Alabama.