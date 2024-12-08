Scottie Scheffler’s remarkable 2024 season: Event results and money earned

The Hero World Challenge wasn’t an official tournament, but it was another win and another million dollars for Scottie Scheffler in 2024.

Scheffler captured seven official PGA Tour titles, including the Masters, The Players, the Tour Championship and four signature events. He also claimed gold at the Olympic men’s competition in Paris and, to wrap up the year, successfully defended his title in the Bahamas.

He officially earned a record $29,228,357 on Tour, but that doesn’t include the $25,000,000 bonus he captured for claiming the FedExCup, the $8 million bonus for topping the Comcast Business top 10, or the $1 million he pocketed at the Hero.

Here’s an event-by-event look at Scheffler’s 2024, one of golf’s all-time campaigns (unofficial events are italicized):