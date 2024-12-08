 Skip navigation
Scottie Scheffler’s remarkable 2024 season: Event results and money earned

  
Published December 8, 2024 05:17 PM

The Hero World Challenge wasn’t an official tournament, but it was another win and another million dollars for Scottie Scheffler in 2024.

Scheffler captured seven official PGA Tour titles, including the Masters, The Players, the Tour Championship and four signature events. He also claimed gold at the Olympic men’s competition in Paris and, to wrap up the year, successfully defended his title in the Bahamas.

He officially earned a record $29,228,357 on Tour, but that doesn’t include the $25,000,000 bonus he captured for claiming the FedExCup, the $8 million bonus for topping the Comcast Business top 10, or the $1 million he pocketed at the Hero.

Here’s an event-by-event look at Scheffler’s 2024, one of golf’s all-time campaigns (unofficial events are italicized):

﻿EVENT RESULT EARNINGS
The Sentry T-5 $690,500
The American Express T-17 $132,300
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am T-6 $642,500
WM Phoenix Open T-3 $519,200
The Genesis Invitational T-10 $455,000
Arnold Palmer Invitational Won $4,000,000
The Players Championship Won $4,500,000
Texas Children’s Houston Open T-2 $553,735
Masters Tournament Won $3,600,000
RBC Heritage Won $3,600,000
PGA Championship T-8 $521,418
Charles Schwab Challenge T-2 $809,900
Memorial Tournament Won $4,000,000
U.S. Open T-41 $72,305
Travelers Championship Won $3,600,000
The Open T-7 $451,833
Olympic men’s competiton Won N/A (gold medal)
FedEx St. Jude Championship 4th $960,000
BMW Championship T-33 $119,667
Tour Championship Won $25,000,000 (unofficial bonus)
Hero World Challenge Won $1,000,000 (unofficial)