Sponsor moves: Max Homa signs with Cobra Puma Golf, lululemon

New year, new sponsors.

It’s a Kapalua tradition, players revealing recently signed deals at the PGA Tour season opener, from equipment to apparel and footwear to other sponsors that suddenly show up via logo on hats, sleeves and bags come Jan. 1.

The big splash was made Wednesday by Max Homa, who has signed deals with Cobra Puma Golf and lululemon. Homa, who previously played Titleist equipment and sported FootJoy apparel and footwear, will play a Cobra driver, irons and wedges. Photos from Kapalua show him still using a Scotty Cameron putter, and he says he will continue to play the Titleist Pro V1x ball.

“Throughout the testing process, I was incredibly impressed with the performance of the clubs, and I think they will truly give me a competitive advantage,” Homa said in a release.

Homa also will wear lululemon apparel and Puma Golf shoes.

Here are some other equipment and apparel changes spotted this week, which will be updated as they roll in:

• Akshay Bhatia has switched apparel and footwear sponsors, signing with Travis Mathew. Bhatia has played Callaway equipment since turning pro in 2017.

• Christiaan Bezuidenhout was pictured using PXG clubs and sporting the company’s apparel, too