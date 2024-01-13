 Skip navigation
Tee times and groupings for Round 3 of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  
Published January 13, 2024 09:03 AM

There is a three-way tie for the lead midway through the Sony Open in Hawaii, with 82 players making the cut.

The third round will air live on Golf Channel and Peacock, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Here’s a look at the groupings and tee times off split tee (ET):

Tee time (No. 1)Players
3:10 p.m.Will Gordon, J.T. Poston, Scott Stallings
3:20 p.m.Ben Silverman, Robby Shelton, Greyson Sigg
3:30 p.m.Si Woo Kim, Brendon Todd, Russell Henley
3:40 p.m.Zac Blair, Tyrrell Hatton, Luke List
3:50 p.m.Ludvig Aberg, Ben Kohles, Alex Noren
4 p.m.Matt Wallace, S.H. Kim, Webb Simpson
4:10 p.m.Sam Stevens, Jake Knapp, Aaron Rai
4:20 p.m.Taiga Semikawa, Troy Merritt, Joseph Bramlett
4:30 p.m.Akshay Bhatia, Patton Kizzire, Andrew Putnam
4:40 p.m.Matthieu Pavon, Keegan Bradley, Harris English
4:50 p.m.Chris Kirk, Grayson Murray, Stephan Jaegar
5 p.m.Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, Kurt Kitayama
5:10 p.m.Ben Griffin, Stewart Cink, Cam Davis
5:20 p.m.Carl Yuan, Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An
Tee time (No. 10)Player
3:10 p.m.Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Pendrith, Dylan Wu
3:20 p.m.Harry Hall, Chandler Phillips, Tyson Alexander
3:30 p.m.Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria
3:40 p.m.Billy Horschel, Yuto Katsuragawa, Alejandro Tosti
3:50 p.m.Mark Hubbard, Emiliano Grillo, Ryo Hisatsune
4 p.m.Norman Xiong, Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy
4:10 p.m.Brian Harman, Justin Rose, K.H. Lee
4:20 p.m.Robert MacIntyre, Justin Lower, Brandon Wu
4:30 p.m.Garrick Higgo, Nick Hardy, Eric Cole
4:40 p.m.Seamus Power, Corey Conners, Martin Trainer
4:50 p.m.Michael Kim, Parker Coody, Denny McCarthy
5 p.m.Davis Thompson, Tyler Duncan, Hideki Matsuyama
5:10 p.m.Adam Svensson, Matt NeSmith
5:20 p.m.Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen