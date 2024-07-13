 Skip navigation
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Three
In contention again, Robert MacIntyre says: ‘The Scottish Open is the one I want’
The Ascendant presented by Blue - Round Three
Korn Ferry Tour qualifier does something that hasn’t been done in 12 years
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Three
Mac Hughes penalized after being second pro in as many weeks to be late to tee time

nbc_golf_rayalleneagle_240713.jpg
Allen hits eagle at American Century Championship
nbc_indy_nxtiowahl_240713.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT at Iowa Speedway
nbc_imsa_canadiantirehl_240713.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Time for Woods to retire? European legend says, ‘Aren’t we there?’

  
Published July 13, 2024 05:16 PM

Colin Montgomerie isn’t sure if last month’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst was Tiger Woods’ last.

“It may or may not be,” Montgomerie said during a recent interview with The Times of London.

In Montgomerie’s eyes, it likely should be.

The 61-year-old Montgomerie never won a major championship, but he was runner-up four times, including once to Woods in the 2005 Open Championship at St. Andrews. Montgomerie also fell to Woods in a playoff at the 2002 SAP Open, but in five meetings in Ryder Cup team play, Montgomerie’s side took three of those matches over Woods and his partner. Montgomerie has seen Woods at his best; this version of Woods, the opinionated Scot says, is far from that.

Woods had either missed the cut or withdrawn from eight of his 13 major starts since winning the 2019 Masters. He’s played only seven majors since a February 2021 car accident that severely injured his right leg.

In his most recent major appearance, Woods shot 74-73 to miss the cut by two shots at Pinehurst No. 2. Woods had accepted a special invitation to play in that U.S. Open, the first time he’s needed such an exemption.

Woods is committed to play next week’s Open at Royal Troon.

“I hope people remember Tiger as Tiger was, the passion and the charismatic aura around him,” Montgomerie added. “There is none of that now. At Pinehurst, he did not seem to enjoy a single shot and you think, ‘What the hell is he doing?’ He’s coming to Troon, and he won’t enjoy it there, either.”

Montgomerie was then asked if it was time for Woods to retire.

“Aren’t we there?” Montgomerie replied. “I’d have thought we were past there. There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye, but it’s very difficult to tell Tiger it’s time to go. Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic.”