Tom Kim, Byeong Hun An share lead through three rounds of DPWT event in South Korea

  
Published October 26, 2024 09:07 AM

Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An have been Olympic and Presidents Cup teammates this year. They will now go head-to-head in a final round, in their home country.

Kim eagled the par-5 18th Saturday at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea to post 12 under at the DP World Tour’s Genesis Championship in Incheon, South Korea. An then finished with a birdie to match his countryman.

Kim shot 67 in Round 3 to An’s 71. Fifteen other players are within four strokes of their lead.

The 22-year-old Kim and 33-year-old An both represented South Korea in Paris this summer. They were also part of the International Presidents Cup team which fell to the U.S. at Royal Montreal in September.

An won the European tour’s 2015 BMW PGA Championship, his most significant win to date. Kim has never won a DPWT title but does have three victories on the PGA Tour.