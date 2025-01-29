Tom McKibbin officially teams with Jon Rahm as LIV Golf’s 2025 rosters are set

LIV Golf has made its final transaction for the upcoming season.

After weeks of rumors and reports, Tom McKibbin officially became the newest member of Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII on Wednesday. Rahm announced the addition of the 22-year-old McKibbin, who hails from the same Northern Ireland club as Rory McIlroy, via social-media video, welcoming him to the four-person squad that also includes Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt.

LIV’s season begins next week under the lights in Saudi Arabia.

McKibbin makes his move despite earning his PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai last fall. McKibbin had yet to make his rookie debut on the PGA Tour, though, instead making a pair of DPWT starts in the Middle East. He is currently ranked No. 106 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

McKibbin’s decision surprised McIlroy, who spoke with his mentee last year shortly after McKibbin received his first LIV offer.

“I said to him, ‘If I were in your shoes, I would make a different choice than the one you’re thinking of making,’” McIlroy told reporters earlier this month at the Dubai Desert Classic. “Working so hard to get your Tour card in the States, to achieve that goal last year was a big achievement. I think what he potentially is sacrificing and giving up with access to majors, potential Ryder Cup spot depending on how he would play ... if I were in his position and I had his potential, which I think I have been before, I wouldn’t make that decision.

“Personally, for me, it would be a little disappointing if it were to happen but again, I made it perfectly clear: I’m not going to stand in your way if you need to make the decision you feel like you need to make for yourself. But at the same time, I feel like he’s giving up a lot to not really benefit that much.”

McKibbin is among six newcomers to LIV teams this year, along with Ben Campbell, Luis Masaveu, Frederik Kjettrup, Yubin Jang and LIV Promotions winner Max Lee.

Here are the complete rosters for 2025:

4ACES: Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III

CLEEKS: Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland, Frederik Kjettrup, Adrian Meronk

CRUSHERS: Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

FIREBALLS: Sergio Garcia, Abe Ancer, Luis Masaveu, David Puig

HYFLYERS: Phil Mickelson, Andy Ogletree, Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale

IRON HEADS: Kevin Na, Yubin Jang, Jinichiro Kozuma, Danny Lee

LEGION XIII: Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Caleb Surratt

MAJESTICKS: Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

RANGEGOATS: Bubba Watson, Ben Campbell, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff

RIPPER: Cam Smith, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman

SMASH: Brooks Koepka, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell

STINGER: Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel

TORQUE: Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira

WILD CARDS: Anthony Kim, Max Lee