Tony Finau makes hole-in-one to vault inside cut line at Valero Texas Open

Tony Finau, coming off three consecutive bogeys, was one shot outside the projected cut line Friday at the Valero Texas Open.

And then, with one swing, he was safe.

Tony Finau makes a HOLE-IN-ONE and the 16th is roaring!



Finau holed an 8-iron from 199 yards at the par-3 16th to reach 3 under for the tournament, one stroke inside the weekend number.

After an opening 3-under 69, Finau was even par for Round 2 with two holes remaining.