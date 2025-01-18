Tyrrell Hatton after destroying tee marker: ‘Does it make me a bad person?’

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1
Dodgers sign Tanner Scott to $72 million contract: Fantasy fallout, risks and reward of 30-year-old reliever
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
For the brotherhood: Ohio State approaches final hurdle vs. Notre Dame
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Heard has 23 points, No. 24 Oklahoma State women race past UCF 72-58

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoalmcatee_250119.jpg
McAtee makes it 6-0 for Man City v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoalhaalandv2_250119.jpg
Haaland puts away Man City’s fifth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoaldoku_250119.jpg
Doku notches Man City’s fourth v. Ipswich Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1
Dodgers sign Tanner Scott to $72 million contract: Fantasy fallout, risks and reward of 30-year-old reliever
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
For the brotherhood: Ohio State approaches final hurdle vs. Notre Dame
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Heard has 23 points, No. 24 Oklahoma State women race past UCF 72-58

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoalmcatee_250119.jpg
McAtee makes it 6-0 for Man City v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoalhaalandv2_250119.jpg
Haaland puts away Man City’s fifth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoaldoku_250119.jpg
Doku notches Man City’s fourth v. Ipswich Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyrrell Hatton after destroying tee marker: ‘Does it make me a bad person?’

  
Published January 18, 2025 10:26 AM

Tyrrell Hatton had some explaining to do following Saturday’s third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Hatton shot 4-under 68 around Emirates Golf Club and will enter Sunday just a shot off Daniel Hillier’s lead. But tournament officials had other business with Hatton in the scoring area, where they questioned the temperamental Englishman about an incident at the par-3 seventh hole, specifically a plastic tee marker that had been gashed.

Hatton was quick to fess up, admitting that he took two frustrated whacks at the square marker with his club.

“Just a bit of frustration,” Hatton told The Observer afterward. “Probably shouldn’t have done it. Does it make me a bad person? No. It’s just a spur of the moment thing and it happened. I can’t go back and change it, so move on. I was told about it in scoring. I don’t have an issue with what was being said. I’m aware that it’s not the right thing to do but in the heat of the moment when you’re frustrated, you just do things that you probably wish you didn’t do. I’m not going to let it bother me for the rest of the day.

“If that’s the worst thing I do as a human, then, I mean, it’s not that bad.”

Hatton found the green at the seventh hole, where he two-putted from 48 feet for par. He’s looking for his second DP World Tour victory since joining LIV Golf nearly a year ago.

If he’s to capture his first title in Dubai on Sunday, surely some of his winnings will go toward a fine.