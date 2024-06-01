U.S. Women’s Open prize money: Full-field payout of $12 million purse
The U.S. Women’s Open is offering a record $12 million purse. The winner will receive $2.4 million and everyone who missed the cut will get a stipend of $10,000.
Here’s how the full purse will be paid out for the professionals who made the cut:
Win: $2,400,000
2: $1,296,000
3: $781,623
4: $547,932
5: $456,375
6: $404,661
7: $364,818
8: $326,738
9: $295,709
10: $271,615
11: $247,874
12: $229,186
13: $213,555
14: $197,100
15: $182,996
16: $171,243
17: $161,841
18: $152,438
19: $143,036
20: $133,633
21: $125,523
22: $117,414
23: $109,539
24: $102,252
25: $95,905
26: $90,499
27: $86,385
28: $82,742
29: $79,216
30: $75,690
31: $72,164
32: $68,638
33: $65,112
34: $61,939
35: $59,353
36: $56,767
37: $54,299
38: $51,949
39: $49,598
40: $47,247
41: $44,897
42: $42,546
43: $40,195
44: $37,845
45: $35,494
46: $33,379
47: $31,263
48: $29,265
49: $28,090
50: $26,914
51: $26,209
52: $25,621
53: $25,151
54: $24,916
55: $24,681
56: $24,446
57: $24,211
58: $23,976
59: $23,741
60: $23,506
61: $23,271
62: $23,036
63: $22,801
64: $22,566
65: $22,331
66: $22,095
67: $21,860
68: $21,625
69: $21,390
70: $21,155
71: $20,920