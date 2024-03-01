WATCH: Nick Dunlap makes first professional hole-in-one at Cognizant Classic

A year to remember continued Friday for Nick Dunlap when he made his first professional hole-in-one.

Dunlap, who turned pro after winning The American Express as an amateur, made a “1" at the par-3 seventh hole in Round 2 of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

Using an 8-iron from 197 yards, Dunlap’s tee shot took a couple of bounces and rolled into the hole. The eagle — his second of the round, as he made a more traditional one at the par-5 third — got him to 8 under par and one off the lead at PGA National.

A drive out of bounds at the short, par-5 10th, however, led to a bogey and he dropped another shot at the 11th.