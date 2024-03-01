 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jeremy Martin
Adam Cianciarulo (450s), Jeremy Martin (250s) return to race at Daytona Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah - Day One
Cut Line: LIV’s strategy with AK is a headscratcher
nbc_pst_upndown_240229.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchweek 27

Top Clips

nbc_draft_polkint_240301.jpg
Polk wants to show off toughness in the NFL
nbc_draft_thomas_240301.jpg
Thomas Jr’s basketball background influencing game
nbc_golf_dunlapholeinone_240301.jpg
Dunlap aces No. 7 in Round 2 of Cognizant Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jeremy Martin
Adam Cianciarulo (450s), Jeremy Martin (250s) return to race at Daytona Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah - Day One
Cut Line: LIV’s strategy with AK is a headscratcher
nbc_pst_upndown_240229.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchweek 27

Top Clips

nbc_draft_polkint_240301.jpg
Polk wants to show off toughness in the NFL
nbc_draft_thomas_240301.jpg
Thomas Jr’s basketball background influencing game
nbc_golf_dunlapholeinone_240301.jpg
Dunlap aces No. 7 in Round 2 of Cognizant Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WATCH: Nick Dunlap makes first professional hole-in-one at Cognizant Classic

  
Published March 1, 2024 03:47 PM

A year to remember continued Friday for Nick Dunlap when he made his first professional hole-in-one.

Dunlap, who turned pro after winning The American Express as an amateur, made a “1" at the par-3 seventh hole in Round 2 of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

Using an 8-iron from 197 yards, Dunlap’s tee shot took a couple of bounces and rolled into the hole. The eagle — his second of the round, as he made a more traditional one at the par-5 third — got him to 8 under par and one off the lead at PGA National.

A drive out of bounds at the short, par-5 10th, however, led to a bogey and he dropped another shot at the 11th.