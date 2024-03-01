WATCH: Nick Dunlap makes first professional hole-in-one at Cognizant Classic
Published March 1, 2024 03:47 PM
A year to remember continued Friday for Nick Dunlap when he made his first professional hole-in-one.
Dunlap, who turned pro after winning The American Express as an amateur, made a “1" at the par-3 seventh hole in Round 2 of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Using an 8-iron from 197 yards, Dunlap’s tee shot took a couple of bounces and rolled into the hole. The eagle — his second of the round, as he made a more traditional one at the par-5 third — got him to 8 under par and one off the lead at PGA National.
NICK DUNLAP HOLE-IN-ONE ON 7 AT PGA NATIONAL! 🔥🤯— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 1, 2024
📺: Golf Channel & @peacock | @The_Cognizant pic.twitter.com/7kxacTAXOu
A drive out of bounds at the short, par-5 10th, however, led to a bogey and he dropped another shot at the 11th.