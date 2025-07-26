 Skip navigation
Philip Barbaree fires first sub-60 score in PGA Tour Americas history

  
Published July 26, 2025 03:01 PM

Philip Barbaree Jr.’s summer just got even better.

About a month removed from qualifying for the U.S. Open and eventually finishing 66th at Oakmont, Barbaree fired the first sub-60 score in PGA Tour Americas history, a 13-under 59 Saturday at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Ottawa.

There were three sub-60 rounds prior to the merger of PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica – 58, Jason Bohn, 2001, Canadian Tour; 59, Greyson Sigg, 2019, PGA Tour Canada; 59, Drew Nesbitt, 2018, PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

Barbaree’s round included 11 birdies and an eagle, which came on his final hole, the par-5 18th, where he stuffed his second shot from the rough to a few feet and rolled in the putt.

Barbaree closed birdie-birdie-eagle, and he’ll enter Sunday at 20 under, which was good enough for the clubhouse lead.

Barbaree entered the week 35th in the Fortinet Cup. There are seven tournaments remaining in the season, and the top 10 players in points at season’s end will earn Korn Ferry Tour cards.