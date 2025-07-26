Padraig Harrington leads fellow Open champ Justin Leonard at Senior Open

BERKSHIRE, England — Padraig Harrington birdied the final hole Saturday for another 5-under 65 for a two-shot lead over Justin Leonard going into the final round of The Senior Open as the Irishman goes for his second senior major of the year.

Harrington was among four players who had at least a share of the lead at some point during the round on the Old Course at Sunningdale. He seized the lead with birdies on the 13th and 14th hole, and a closing birdie added to his slight lead.

Harrington was at 13-under 197. He has been in the United Kingdom the last three weeks for links golf, starting with the Scottish Open. He won the U.S. Senior Open in Colorado a month ago.

Leonard, the only PGA Tour Champions player to make the cut last week in The Open at Royal Portrush, also had a second straight 65.

Thomas Bjorn had a 67 and was three shots behind.

Harrington and Leonard are past Open champions — Leonard at Royal Troon in 1997, Harrington winning the first of two claret jugs a decade later at Carnoustie (2007) and Royal Birkdale (2008). Either one can become the fifth player to win The Open and Senior Open, a feat last accomplished by Darren Clarke in 2022.

Steven Alker, a two-time Charles Schwab Cup winner who opened with a 73, tried to get back in the game. He shot 66 and was among four players at 8-under 202, five shots behind.

The winner is exempt for the 154th Open next year at Royal Birkdale.