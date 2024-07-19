 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Day Two
Tiger Woods concludes another lost season with likely goodbye to Royal Troon
AUTO: SEP 07 NASCAR Xfinity Series - Indiana 250
Indianapolis Xfinity race: USA Network info, start time, forecast
nbc_tdf_stage19finish_240719.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_danbrownintv_240719.jpg
Brown: Open Championship exceeding expectations
nbc_golf_roryfourthhole_240719.jpg
McIlroy’s Open struggles continue with triple on 4
nbc_dps_lanekiffin_240719.jpg
Kiffin and Finebaum drama continues

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Day Two
Tiger Woods concludes another lost season with likely goodbye to Royal Troon
AUTO: SEP 07 NASCAR Xfinity Series - Indiana 250
Indianapolis Xfinity race: USA Network info, start time, forecast
nbc_tdf_stage19finish_240719.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_danbrownintv_240719.jpg
Brown: Open Championship exceeding expectations
nbc_golf_roryfourthhole_240719.jpg
McIlroy’s Open struggles continue with triple on 4
nbc_dps_lanekiffin_240719.jpg
Kiffin and Finebaum drama continues

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With front-nine triple bogey, Rory McIlroy has ejected from this Open

  
Published July 19, 2024 11:33 AM

Rory McIlroy needed to press Friday afternoon at The Open.

Unfortunately for McIlroy, he’s already pressed the eject button.

After an opening-round 78, McIlroy started his second round in gusty conditions at Royal Troon with back-to-back pars. He then bogeyed the par-4 third hole before a disastrous triple bogey at the par-5 fourth that dropped him to 11 over, a whopping six shots back of the projected cut line.

At No. 4, McIlroy yanked his drive into the right fescue, and from there he could only hack his ball forward a couple yards. He muscled his third out into the fairway, about 166 yards from the hole. He would need three more shots to find the green, sending his fourth shot long and right into the rough and his next through the green and into a bunker.

A missed 4-footer capped McIlroy’s triple bogey.

With scoring not likely to get any easier the rest of the day, McIlroy has what seems like an impossible task ahead if he wants to avoid his first Open missed cut since 2019 at Royal Portrush. McIlroy had finished T-7 or better in eight of his past 11 majors.