Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Denny Hamlin is back to being the villain, provoking Michigan crowd after win
PGA: RBC Canadian Open - Final Round
‘A lot of anger’ for Cameron Young after baffling shot, but trending into Oakmont
RBC Canadian Open 2025 - Final Round
Ryan Fox wins RBC Canadian Open playoff with ‘best shot I’ve ever hit’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_tlewusopenhit_250608.jpg
Early arrivals ready for tough Oakmont challenge
nbc_golf_gc_foxsounddeskreax_250608.jpg
‘Greatest shot of my life’ sends Fox to U.S. Open
nbc_golf_kfbmwfinalrd_250608.jpg
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round

June 8, 2025 07:41 PM
Watch the top highlights and moments from the fourth and final round of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Ontario, Canada.
manassero.jpg
1:09
Manassero moves one step closer to first Tour win
nbc_golf_canadianrd3_250607.jpg
13:34
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_canadianrd2_250606.jpg
9:09
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_dimarcoint_250606.jpg
2:35
DiMarco: ‘Nerve-wracking’ watching son play
rory_site.jpg
1:15
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole
nbc_golf_canadianopenrd1_250605.jpg
10:10
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_rorymcilroy_250605.jpg
2:08
Rory: Must be a ‘little bit better’ at TPC Toronto
nbc_roto_canadaopenwinner_250604.jpg
1:22
McIlroy ‘a big favorite’ to win RBC Canadian Open
nbc_roto_canada1stround_250604.jpg
1:12
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
nbc_golf_roryandreax_250604.jpg
12:56
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show
Related Videos

nbc_golf_penske_16x9_250602.jpg
01:18
Memorial repeat a complete performance for Scottie
nbc_golf_memorialrd4_250601.jpg
10:59
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round
spieth_site.jpg
01:55
Spieth JUST misses gallery ... and saves par
scottie_site.jpg
01:25
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
nbc_golf_scottiesound_250531.jpg
01:09
Scottie keeping things simple as Memorial leader
nbc_golf_memorialrd3_250531.jpg
14:23
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 3
nbc_golf_memorialrd2_250530.jpg
11:30
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 2
nbc_golf_bgriffininsoundhl_250529.jpg
03:10
Griffin: ‘Opposite of hung over’ to open Memorial
nbc_golf_memorialchamprd1hl_250529.jpg
06:35
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 1
nbc_roto_memorialwinnerv3_250528.jpg
02:16
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
nbc_roto_memorialtournamentv3_250528.jpg
01:45
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
nicklaus_site_new.jpg
09:07
Barbara ‘humbled’ at Memorial with emotional Jack
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250528.jpg
01:17
Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village a major test on Tour
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
09:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
04:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
MemorialJackMPX.jpg
04:08
Nicklaus ‘surprised’ McIlroy is skipping Memorial
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250526.jpg
01:11
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_golf_schwabrd4_250525.jpg
13:05
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
nbc_golf_schwabrd3_250524.jpg
13:37
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_cschallengerd2_250523.jpg
06:28
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_charleschwabrd1v2_250522.jpg
09:42
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_roto_schwab_250521.jpg
01:15
Bet Scheffler to win 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_golf_sales_pgacpenskev2_250519.jpg
01:39
Top shots from 2025 PGA Championship
nbc_golf_scottieonset_250518.jpg
11:31
Scheffler on set: Most proud of how I responded
brysoninterviewpgagolf.jpg
03:54
Bryson: ‘Don’t have all the tools’ yet in my game
rory_driver_image.jpg
10:16
Analyzing Rory’s media avoidance, driver testing
nbc_golf_wagner_250518.jpg
05:55
Wagner recreates Rahm, Scheffler shots on 15 green
scottietrophysmile.jpg
20:37
Scottie: PGA win ‘sweet,’ hardest I’ve battled
rahm_site.jpg
05:02
Brandel, McGinley: LIV set Rahm, Bryson up to fail
scottie_scheffler.jpg
05:00
Scheffler highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gc_tlewusopenhit_250608.jpg
04:00
Early arrivals ready for tough Oakmont challenge
nbc_golf_gc_foxsounddeskreax_250608.jpg
04:10
‘Greatest shot of my life’ sends Fox to U.S. Open
nbc_golf_kfbmwfinalrd_250608.jpg
05:02
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round
nbc_imsa_michelinpilotohiov2_250608.jpg
15:14
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, 4 Hours of Mid-Ohio
kupcho_site.jpg
09:35
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round
nbc_nas_cupmichigan_250608.jpg
16:44
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
nbc_cyc_dauphinestage1hl_250608.jpg
24:11
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1
nbc_golf_dpworltour_250608.jpg
04:41
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
nbc_imsa_midohiohl_250608.jpg
15:14
Highlights: VP SportsCar Challenge at Mid-Ohio
oly_swm200im_eventv3_250607.jpg
05:51
Casas holds off Foster in men’s 200m IM
oly_sww50f_eventv3_250607.jpg
05:38
Walsh ties Douglass’ 50m free American record
oly_sww200im_eventv3_250607.jpg
07:20
Walsh powers to 200m individual medley win
oly_swm50f_events_250607.jpg
05:04
Alexy wins men’s 50m freestyle at U.S Nationals
oly_swm800f_event_250607.jpg
06:19
Finke takes first in men’s 800m freestyle
oly_sww1500f_event_250607.jpg
05:33
Ledecky dominates 1500m freestyle
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerhighlights_250607.jpg
03:44
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Final Round
nbc_mx_whatridersaid_250607.jpg
06:46
What riders said after Thunder Valley Motocross
nbc_golf_kornferrybmwrd3v2_250607.jpg
09:36
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 3
nbc_golf_americanfamilychamp_250607.jpg
02:55
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicround2v3_260607.jpg
10:38
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_mx_womens_250607.jpg
03:46
HLs: Women’s Motocross Round 3, Thunder Valley
nbc_golf_manassero_250607.jpg
06:56
Manassero displaying resilience at TPC Toronto
nbc_mx_thunderv_250607.jpg
22:09
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 3, Thunder Valley
nbc_mx_kitchen_250607.jpg
32
Kitchen describes Thunder Valley as a ‘dogfight’
nbc_mx_hymas_250607.jpg
57
Hymas executes ‘a perfect day’ at Thunder Valley
nbc_mx_deegan_250607.jpg
32
Deegan: ‘If 2-2 is a bad day, I’m stoked’
nbc_mx_tomacintrv_250607.jpg
47
Tomac pushing to catch Jett at top of 450 class
nbc_mx_plessingerintrv_250607.jpg
01:01
Strong Moto 1 enough for Plessinger to make podium
nbc_mx_jettintrv_250607.jpg
52
Jett tames ‘challenging’ Thunder Valley conditions
nbc_usmnt_usaturkey_250607.jpg
11:26
Highlights: USMNT vs. Türkiye (En Español)