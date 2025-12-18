 Skip navigation
Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill
Olympic sports weekend preview: Lindsey Vonn back in action, Chloe Kim makes season debut
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans
Raiders vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Seahawks TNF prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rice_251218.jpg
How Rice’s injury shakes up KC offense in fantasy
drakelondon.jpg
London a fantasy must-start if good to go vs. ARI
rjharvey.jpg
How will Harvey perform against elite JAC defense?

Watch Now

Morant seen on crutches prior to game vs. MIN

December 18, 2025 02:28 PM
Noah Rubin discusses Ja Morant showing up to the Grizzles shootaround in crutches and who he expects to see get a bigger role while Morant is out.

nbc_roto_traeyoung_251218.jpg
02:06
Young trending towards playing this weekend
nbc_roto_anthonyedwards_251218.jpg
01:35
Edwards’ return from injury remains in question
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
09:49
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_nbc_enjoy_easternallstars_251218.jpg
09:51
NBA All-Star roster build: Eastern Conference
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_251218.jpg
04:48
George becoming ‘explosive’ scorer for Jazz
nbc_nba_enjoy_allstarballot_251218.jpg
09:57
NBA All-Star roster build: Western Conference
nbc_roto_nbaeasternconference_251218.jpg
02:33
Knicks favored in East as Magic, Pistons emerge
nbc_nba_memvsmin_jjjhl_251217.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Jackson powers Memphis over Minnesota
nbc_nba_clevschi_giddeytripdoub_251217.jpg
02:11
HLs: Giddey notches triple-double against Cavs
jalen_brunson.jpg
09:34
Brunson, SGA, Doncic among NBA All-Star ‘locks’
nbc_roto_og_251217.jpg
01:27
Anunoby ‘really impactful’ despite playing less
nbc_roto_lavinev2_251217.jpg
01:36
LaVine (ankle) to miss at least three weeks
nbc_roto_warriorsstarters_251217.jpg
01:23
Kerr confirms GSW starters for foreseeable future
nbc_nba_enjoy_pick6_v2_251217.jpg
05:01
Cavs ‘cannot afford’ Mitchell to have an off night
nbc_nba_enjoy_25under25_251217.jpg
09:56
Presence of rookies highlight Top 25 under 25
nbc_nba_sasvsnyk_251216.jpg
01:55
HLs: Brunson earns NBA Cup MVP in final round win
nbc_roto_jjacksonjr_251216.jpg
01:35
Jackson Jr.'s 31-point day vs. LAC shows ceiling
nbc_roto_jalensuggsv2_251216.jpg
01:23
How will Magic adapt with Suggs (hip) sidelined?
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_nba_nbatradetinder_251216.jpg
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
nbc_nba_cupfinalprv_251216.jpg
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
nbc_nba_pick6_251216.jpg
04:55
Castle ‘on his groove’ ahead of NBA Cup Final
nbc_nba_mavsjazzv2_251216.jpg
04:05
Flagg becomes first 18 year old to score 40+
nbc_nba_rocketsnuggets_251216.jpg
04:42
Rockets vs. Nuggets felt like a playoff matchup
nbc_nba_playerlongevityv2_251216.jpg
08:54
NBA players who don’t get enough longevity credit
nbc_nba_mannixpreview_251216.jpg
04:42
How players and coaches have ‘embraced’ NBA Cup
nbc_bte_coachofyear_251216.jpg
01:49
Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds
nbc_nba_allstarbubble_251215.jpg
04:03
NBA All-Star bubble: Duren, Murray, Barnes
nbc_nba_cuppreview_v2_251215.jpg
03:19
Will Spurs or Knicks be crowned NBA Cup champs?
nbc_nba_houden_2minhl_251215(2).jpg
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets outlast Rockets in OT thriller

nbc_roto_rice_251218.jpg
01:24
How Rice’s injury shakes up KC offense in fantasy
drakelondon.jpg
01:26
London a fantasy must-start if good to go vs. ARI
rjharvey.jpg
01:13
How will Harvey perform against elite JAC defense?
nbc_ffhh_rbhatev3_251218_copy.jpg
06:41
Expect Jeanty to continue struggles vs. Texans
moore_thumb.jpg
02:47
Highlights: Moore was a ‘special weapon’ in 2025
nbc_dps_dponjoeburrow_251218.jpg
04:59
What’s wrong with Burrow and Bengals’ offense?
nbc_dps_dpontuabenching_251218.jpg
03:25
Tua was ‘the weak link’ in Miami’s offense
nbc_dps_michaelirvininterview_251218.jpg
17:41
Irwin: Chiefs must start retooling around Mahomes
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
02:45
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
05:49
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack
nbc_ffhh_qbhatelist_2512.jpg
01:58
Stafford faces tough SEA defense on short week
nbc_ffhh_hatepcs_251218.jpg
07:01
QB change hurts Waddle in fantasy for Week 16
nbc_pst_avlmu_251218.jpg
12:01
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
nbc_pst_festivepredictions_251218.jpg
09:27
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
nbc_pst_evears_251218.jpg
09:40
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?
nbc_ffhh_lovepcs_251218.jpg
12:31
Williams showing full capabilities in recent weeks
nbc_pst_totliv_251218.jpg
11:44
LIV have ‘too many good players’ to not win v. TOT
nbc_ffhh_rbloves_251218.jpg
10:32
Barkley has tasty fantasy matchup vs. Commanders
nbc_bte_georgiatechbyu_251218.jpg
01:53
Under is the ‘best play’ in Georgia Tech vs. BYU
nbc_roto_jaguarsbroncos_251218.jpg
02:06
Jaguars offer moneyline value vs. Broncos
nbc_roto_chargerscowboys_251218.jpg
02:06
Point total looks high in Chargers vs. Cowboys
nbc_bte_vandyiowaV2_251218.jpg
01:47
Iowa’s defense enough to cover (5.5) against Vandy
nbc_dps_cowboysgrade_251218.jpg
01:46
Irvin gives 2025 Cowboys a failing grade
nbc_csu_lvvshou_251218.jpg
02:02
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
nbc_csu_pitvsdet_251218.jpg
02:02
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_jaxvsden_251218.jpg
02:58
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_minvsnyg_251218.jpg
02:12
NFL Week 16 Preview: Vikings vs. Giants
nbc_csu_atlvsaz_251218.jpg
03:04
NFL Week 16 Preview: Falcons vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_kcvsten_251218.jpg
02:51
NFL Week 16 Preview: Chiefs vs. Titans
campbell.jpg
02:34
Week 16 Best Bets: Pick Lions, Eagles to win big