World No. 8 Patrick Cantlay withdraws from John Deere Classic

Patrick Cantlay withdrew from this week’s John Deere Classic, the PGA Tour announced Monday on social media.

No reason was given for his withdrawal and he was replaced in the field by Russell Knox. Cantlay was on Friday’s initial full-field list, in anticipation for his tournament debut at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

The world No. 8 is winless on Tour since August 2022 but tied for third at the U.S. Open and tied for fifth at the Travelers Championship, his most recent two starts.

The Tour also announced a couple other field changes: Taylor Montgomery and Rocket Mortgage Classic champion Cam Davis out; Marty Dou and Cody Gribble in.