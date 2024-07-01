 Skip navigation
2024 Detroit Lions Fantasy Preview
2024 Detroit Lions Fantasy Preview
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 3
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay becomes the first Black African rider to win a Tour de France stage
2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
Big Power 5 shakeups as 2024 conference realignment becomes official

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240701.jpg
Lunch Money: Rockies ML, Portugal over corners
nbc_golf_blandinterview_240701.jpg
Bland: U.S. Senior Open victory is 'very special'
nbc_cyc_tdfstage3_girmayintv_240701.jpg
Girmay overcome with emotion after Stage 3 victory

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
World No. 8 Patrick Cantlay withdraws from John Deere Classic

  
Published July 1, 2024 11:58 AM
Young 'needs help' to find first PGA Tour win
July 1, 2024 10:55 AM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the career path of Cameron Young, saying he is "the best player on Tour without a win" and that he "needs help" to find his first victory.

Patrick Cantlay withdrew from this week’s John Deere Classic, the PGA Tour announced Monday on social media.

No reason was given for his withdrawal and he was replaced in the field by Russell Knox. Cantlay was on Friday’s initial full-field list, in anticipation for his tournament debut at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

The world No. 8 is winless on Tour since August 2022 but tied for third at the U.S. Open and tied for fifth at the Travelers Championship, his most recent two starts.

The Tour also announced a couple other field changes: Taylor Montgomery and Rocket Mortgage Classic champion Cam Davis out; Marty Dou and Cody Gribble in.