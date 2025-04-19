Zach Johnson left Masters Champions Dinner feeling ‘not very comfortable’

When it came to being indulgent at last week’s Masters Champions Dinner, Zach Johnson didn’t hesitate.

Calling into Colt Knost’s SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show, “Gravy and the Sleeze,” Johnson provided some insight into the annual Tuesday night dinner at Augusta National that is reserved for past champions only.

As the defending green-jacker winner, Scottie Scheffler served up a menu that included cheeseburger slider, firecracker shrimp, meatball and ravioli bites, and warm chocolate chip skillet cookies. The mains were woodfired cowboy ribeyes and blackened redfish, of which most people in the room ordered one or the other. Not Johnson or Jordan Spieth.

Johnson ate so much, in fact, that he left extremely stuffed.

“It’s my favorite reservation of the year, for obvious reasons, and I love to eat,” Johnson said. “Scottie’s meal was amazing. I walked out of there not very comfortable, but that’s the intent. I eat way too much.”

The extra helping helped; Johnson went on to tie for eighth, his best Masters finish since he won in 2007.

Asked what advice he’d give to next year’s host, Rory McIlroy, Johnson said, “Bring it!”

“Whatever you want, bring it. We’ll eat it,” Johnson said. “I mean, the guys will appreciate it. So, it’ll be a heavy bill, but you’re going to want to pay for it again and again and again. That’s also the beauty of it. But, I mean, incorporate who you are. That’d be my advice. Like, I don’t know if you can do that in food, but you don’t have to worry about everybody. Everybody’s got different palates.

“So just do what you think is best and have fun making the menu because it’s not like you get to do it every year necessarily. You know, Rory could sit at the head of that table a few more times, for sure. But relish the first one because it’s special.”