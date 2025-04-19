 Skip navigation
Top News

RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Three
Si Woo Kim grabs one-shot lead over Justin Thomas, Andrew Novak at RBC Heritage
Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Round Three
Joel Dahmen takes three-shot lead into finale at Corales Puntacana Championship
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Three
RBC Heritage 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings Sunday at Harbour Town

Top Clips

nbc_sx_250recap_250419.jpg
Hammaker has ‘rock solid’ East Rutherford outing
nbc_sx_450recap_250419.jpg
Sexton was in command in wire-to-wire victory
nbc_sx_webb_250419.jpg
Webb ‘mind blown’ at Sexton’s dominance in 450SX

Sexton 'felt good all day' in 16-second win

April 19, 2025 06:14 PM
Chase Sexton explains how his success in the whoops helped propel him to his fifth 450SX win of the season in dominant fashion in Round 14 at East Rutherford.

nbc_sx_250recap_250419.jpg
05:53
Hammaker has ‘rock solid’ East Rutherford outing
nbc_sx_450recap_250419.jpg
12:31
Sexton was in command in wire-to-wire victory
nbc_sx_webb_250419.jpg
01:06
Webb ‘mind blown’ at Sexton’s dominance in 450SX
nbc_sx_plessinger_250419.jpg
59
Plessinger’s ‘heart rate got high’ in fifth podium
nbc_sx_vialle_250419.jpg
35
Vialle overcomes ‘tough track’ for podium place
nbc_sx_hampshire_250419.jpg
01:05
Hampshire: ‘I was better this weekend’
nbc_sx_hammakerintrv_250419.jpg
45
Hammaker excited about solo hold on red plate
oly_figstaking_pairsfreeskatev4_250419.jpg
07:40
Efimova, Mitrofanov contribute to U.S. title
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomaspenalty_250419.jpg
04:16
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
nbc_pl_update_250419.jpg
06:50
PL Update: Aston Villa cruise past Newcastle
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_250419.jpg
01:41
Watkins reacts to ‘unbelievable’ win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_avlnew_250419.jpg
11:59
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle MWK 33
nbc_rugby_englandscottland_250419.jpg
19:17
Six Nations highlights: England 59, Scotland 7
oly_figskating_womensfreeskate_250419.jpg
05:15
Liu wins women’s free skate at World Team Trophy
nbc_pl_onanangoal_250419.jpg
01:54
Onana’s thunderbolt makes it 4-1 for Aston Villa
nbc_pl_owngoal_250419.jpg
01:19
Burn’s own goal gives Villa 3-1 lead v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_maatsengoal_250419.jpg
01:29
Maatsen blasts Aston Villa 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_schargoal_250419.jpg
01:37
Schar heads Newcastle level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_watkinsgoal_250419.jpg
01:15
Watkins puts Aston Villa in front after 36 seconds
nbc_pl_brebha_250419.jpg
11:54
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Brighton Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_cpbouhl_250419.jpg
09:33
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth MWK 33
nbc_pl_evemc_250419.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Everton v. Manchester City MWK 33
nbc_pl_whu_sou_250419.jpg
08:47
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Southampton Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_evemcrecap_250419.jpg
01:52
Takeaways from Manchester City’s win over Everton
nbc_pl_norgaard_250419.jpg
01:00
Norgaard heads Brentford 4-2 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_sou_Goal1_250419.jpg
01:39
Ugochukwu drills Southampton level in 93rd minute
nbc_pl_mitomagoal_250419.jpg
49
Mitoma pulls one back for Brighton v. Brentford
nbc_pl_kovacicgoal_250419.jpg
01:20
Kovacic doubles Man City’s lead over Everton
nbc_pl_oreillygoal_250419.jpg
01:15
O’Reilly puts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Everton
nbc_pl_pedroredcardv2_250419.jpg
02:20
Pedro receives straight red after striking Collins