MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly22_st_SMD_bineymini__635693.jpg
Maame Biney retires from short track speed skating
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 - Practice
Cole Custer focuses on another Xfinity title run while going through fatherhood for first time
NCAA Basketball: Virginia Head Basketball Coach Tony Bennett Retirement Press Conference
Five people who will be impacted by Tony Bennett’s retirement
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_241018.jpg
HLs: Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, Rd. 2
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffsrecap_241018.jpg
Guardians, Dodgers add to postseason intrigue
nbc_dps_karlravechinterview_241018.jpg
Ravech walks through ALCS Game 3 home run calls

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama highlight field at 2024 Zozo Championship

  
Published October 18, 2024 06:56 PM

Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele and defending champion Collin Morikawa will join local favorite Hideki Matsuyama at the Zozo Championship.

The event will take place Oct. 24-27 at Accordia Golf in Chiba, Japan.

Morikawa won last year’s edition by six shots to end a 15-month winless drought on Tour. It’s also his most recent triumph. U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, who is not in the field this time around, won in 2022 and Matsuyama prevailed in ’21.

The Zozo Championship is the fifth of eight FedEx Fall tournaments and has a 78-player field.