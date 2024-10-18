Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama highlight field at 2024 Zozo Championship
Published October 18, 2024 06:56 PM
Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele and defending champion Collin Morikawa will join local favorite Hideki Matsuyama at the Zozo Championship.
The event will take place Oct. 24-27 at Accordia Golf in Chiba, Japan.
Morikawa won last year’s edition by six shots to end a 15-month winless drought on Tour. It’s also his most recent triumph. U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, who is not in the field this time around, won in 2022 and Matsuyama prevailed in ’21.
The Zozo Championship is the fifth of eight FedEx Fall tournaments and has a 78-player field.
