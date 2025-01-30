 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Zrinka Ljutic wins Courchevel slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin returns from injury
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado out for 2025 Supercross with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2024 Rd 06 Glendale empty track.jpg
Supercross 2025 at Glendale: How to watch, schedule, venue, track map
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_250130.jpg
Hall’s fantasy outlook ‘concerning’ for 2025
nbc_roto_rfsjamaarchase_250130.jpg
How potential Higgins departure affects Chase
nbc_roto_rfsdarrenbevell_250130.jpg
What Raiders’ offense could look like under Bevell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2nd-half run lifts Maryland to 4th straight win, 76-68 over No. 17 Wisconsin

  
Published January 29, 2025 09:51 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Rodney Rice and Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 16 points apiece, and Maryland won its fourth straight game, 76-68 over No. 17 Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

The Terrapins (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) trailed 48-43 in the second half before taking the lead for good with a 14-2 run. Julian Reese scored 14 points for the Terps, and Derik Queen contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Maryland has won six of its last seven, with the only defeat an overtime loss at Northwestern.

Wisconsin (16-5, 6-4) has lost two of three following a seven-game winning streak. The Badgers, who entered the game shooting 85% on free throws — on pace for a Division I record — shot just 15 of 21 from the line Wednesday night.

Maryland led 62-58 before Gillespie banked in a 3-pointer, starting a 7-0 run for the Terps that pushed the lead to double digits.

Maryland finished 12 of 24 from 3-point range.

John Tonje led Wisconsin with 23 points.

Takeaways

Wisconsin: The Badgers didn’t have enough offense outside of Tonje. They ended up shooting 37% from the field.

Maryland: The Terps picked a good day to shoot well from the perimeter. With the Badgers fielding two 7-footers, Maryland managed only 20 points in the paint, with Queen shooting 3 of 14.

Key moment

Maryland made four straight 3s — by DeShawn Harris-Smith and Gillespie, plus two by Rice — during its 14-2 run.

Key stats

Maryland shot 7 of 11 from long distance in the second half while Wisconsin went 3 of 11.

Up next

Maryland is off until next Thursday, when the Terps play at Ohio State. Wisconsin is at Northwestern on Saturday.