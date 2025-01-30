2nd-half run lifts Maryland to 4th straight win, 76-68 over No. 17 Wisconsin

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Rodney Rice and Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 16 points apiece, and Maryland won its fourth straight game, 76-68 over No. 17 Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

The Terrapins (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) trailed 48-43 in the second half before taking the lead for good with a 14-2 run. Julian Reese scored 14 points for the Terps, and Derik Queen contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Maryland has won six of its last seven, with the only defeat an overtime loss at Northwestern.

Wisconsin (16-5, 6-4) has lost two of three following a seven-game winning streak. The Badgers, who entered the game shooting 85% on free throws — on pace for a Division I record — shot just 15 of 21 from the line Wednesday night.

Maryland led 62-58 before Gillespie banked in a 3-pointer, starting a 7-0 run for the Terps that pushed the lead to double digits.

Maryland finished 12 of 24 from 3-point range.

John Tonje led Wisconsin with 23 points.

Takeaways

Wisconsin: The Badgers didn’t have enough offense outside of Tonje. They ended up shooting 37% from the field.

Maryland: The Terps picked a good day to shoot well from the perimeter. With the Badgers fielding two 7-footers, Maryland managed only 20 points in the paint, with Queen shooting 3 of 14.

Key moment

Maryland made four straight 3s — by DeShawn Harris-Smith and Gillespie, plus two by Rice — during its 14-2 run.

Key stats

Maryland shot 7 of 11 from long distance in the second half while Wisconsin went 3 of 11.

Up next

Maryland is off until next Thursday, when the Terps play at Ohio State. Wisconsin is at Northwestern on Saturday.