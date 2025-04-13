 Skip navigation
Ex-Michigan State guard Tre Holloman is transferring to NC State

  
Published April 13, 2025 05:07 PM

Former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman is on his way to N.C. State.

The Wolfpack shared one of Holloman’s social media posts Sunday that said he had committed to the school and showed him in its gear. Another social post from Holloman announced the move using song lyrics from rapper G Herbo: “When I was the underdog, still I put the bank on me.”

Holloman averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 assists per game last season as a junior for the Spartans. He had developed into a captain under coach Tom Izzo, and was allowed by Izzo to “kiss the floor” on senior night as a show of his commitment to the program.

Holloman made national headlines on that senior night when he pushed a couple of rival Michigan Wolverines who were blocking seniors from the tradition of kissing the floor.

A month later, he’s on his way to N.C. State, with his Instagram on Sunday still featuring a link to clothing that profits from his shove: “RESPECT TRADITION,” the shirts and hoodies read.

Michigan State finished the season 30-7 and ranked No. 7 after an Elite Eight exit in March Madness.

N.C. State finished 12-19, third to last in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The school hired Will Wade as coach after he took McNeese State to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.