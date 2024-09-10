Mets vs. Blue Jays Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 10

It’s Tuesday, September 10th and tonight the New York Mets (79-65) host the Blue Jays (68-77) in the second game of their three-game series at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Last night the Mets scored twice in the Top of the 8th to come from behind and defeat the Jays 3-2. Tylor Megill threw six shutout innings against Toronto to set the tone for New York.

With the win, the Mets now own one of the Wild Card positions in the National League as they moved 1 game ahead of the Atlanta Braves. Their recent streak of 9 wins in their last 10 games has pushed them within 1½ games of San Diego and the top Wild Card spot.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Blue Jays - live today

● Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

● Time: 7:07PM EST

● Site: Rogers Centre

● City: Toronto, Canada

● TV/Streaming: SNY, Sportsnet

Game odds for New York vs. Toronto

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Moneyline: Mets -135, Blue Jays +115

● Spread: Mets +1.5 (+125), Blue Jays +1.5 (-155)

● Over/Under: 8 runs

Recent team stats for Mets vs. Blue Jays

● Following New York’s win on Monday, the Mets are 9-1 in their last 10 games. They are 39-31 away from Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season is now +59.

● The Blue Jays have lost 2 in a row. Toronto is now 3-7 in their last 10. The Blue Jays are 34-36 at Rogers Centre. Their overall run differential for the season is -55.

● Who’s Hot? Mets’ starting pitcher David Peterson is 4-0 with an ERA of 1.81 over 44.2 innings in his last 7 starts

● Who’s Not! Toronto start Chris Bassitt has 1 win in his last 9 starts dating back to July 19th

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Toronto

● Today’s pitching matchup (September 10): David Peterson vs. Chris Bassitt

○ Mets: Peterson (9-1, 2.75 ERA) has allowed 30 earned runs and 89 hits while striking out 81 over 98.1 innings

○ Blue Jays: Bassitt (9-13, 4.30 ERA) has allowed 75 earned runs and 165 hits while striking out 156 over 157 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Blue Jays on September 10, 2024

● The Mets are 3-7 to the OVER in their last 10 games

● The Mets are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games

● The Blue Jays are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games

● The Blue Jays are 3-7 to the OVER in their last 10 games

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Mets vs. Blue Jays game

- Moneyline: NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Mets on the Moneyline

- Spread: NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Mets on the Run Line

- Total Runs: NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

