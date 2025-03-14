 Skip navigation
Rays pick up 2026 team option on Yandy Díaz, add vesting option for 2027

  
Published March 14, 2025 05:13 PM

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have picked up their $12 million team option on Yandy Díaz for the 2026 season.

The Rays announced Friday that they had added a vesting option for 2027, pending 2026 performance thresholds.

Díaz batted .281 with 14 homers, 65 RBIs and a .341 on-base percentage in 145 games last season. The 33-year-old first baseman had on-base percentages of .410 in 2023 and .401 in 2022.

He hit an AL-leading .330 and finished sixth in the AL MVP balloting in 2023. He also hit 22 homers and drove in 78 runs that year.

Díaz has a career batting average of .288 with a .373 on-base percentage, 75 homers and 341 RBIs in 754 games. He played with Cleveland from 2017-18 before coming to Tampa Bay in 2019.