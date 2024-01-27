Rolex 24 updates: Ricky Taylor leading in No. 10 Acura after the first hour

Ricky Taylor is leading the 62nd Rolex 24 at Daytona, which got off to a choppy start in being plagued by yellow flags for the latter half of its first hour.

Driving for Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti, Taylor took the lead in the No. 10 Acura ARX-06 from pole-sitter Pipo Derani during a pit stop sequence during the first yellow, which came after 28 minutes for the No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 spinning into the tire barrier in Turn 7.

Shortly after the restart, there was a second caution for two separate incidents. Three LMP2 cars were involved in a wreck on the back straightaway, and the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 of Mike Conway ran into the No. 20 LMP2, which went off course and then back across the track (leaving Conway with nowhere to go).

After the first hour, Sebastien Bourdais was second behind Taylor in the No. 01 Cadillac Racing entry prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing. Felipe Nasr was in third in the premier Grand Touring Prototype category with the No. 7 963 Porsche Penske Motorsport.

Derani led from the pole position for the first 30 minutes in the No. 31 Cadillac V-Series.R.

Other category leaders after Hour 1 of the 24-hour race:

LMP2: George Kurtz, No. 04 ORECA LMP2

GTD Pro: Andrea Caldarelli, No. 19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2

GTD: Aaron Telitz, No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3

Track officials said this year’s crowd will be the biggest in event history, breaking the mark set last year when an estimated 50,000 attended.

Check back in here for more updates through Saturday at Daytona.

Rolex 24 At Daytona Pre-Grid / Fan Walk The scene on the starting grid of the 62nd Rolex 24 at Daytona (IMSA/Michael L. Levitt/LAT Images).

How to watch the Rolex 24 at Daytona

The 62nd Rolex 24 at Daytona will be streamed across the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and Peacock, which will have coverage of the event from flag to flag.

Broadcast coverage of the race coverage will begin Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock before moving to USA Network and Peacock from 2:30-8 p.m. and then will be exclusively on Peacock and IMSA.TV from 8-10 p.m. Coverage will return to USA Network and Peacock from 10 p.m. to midnight and then move to Peacock/IMSA.TV until 6 a.m.

From 6 a.m. until noon on Sunday, Jan. 28, Rolex 24 coverage will be available on USA Network. The conclusion of the Rolex 24 will run from noon through 2 p.m. on NBC.

NBCSports.com Rolex 24 coverage

A viewer’s guide to the Rolex 24: Five things to watch this weekend

Jenson Button, Felipe Massa and Josef Newgarden among notable crossovers this year

Inside the sophisticated cockpit of a GTP hybrid prototype

Bubba Wallace wowed by sports car culture

Pipo Derani puts No. 31 Cadillac on pole position with record lap at Daytona

Defending Rolex 24 winner Mike Shank on IMSA comeback: “I work on it every day”

As his team grows bigger than ever, Wayne Taylor keeps an eye on the little things