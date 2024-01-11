 Skip navigation
Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Top Clips

15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Global Industrial expands support of Richard Childress Racing

  
Published January 11, 2024 03:00 PM

Global Industrial returns as a primary partner of Richard Childress Racing in 2024 while expanding its support of the organization.

Global Industrial’s return to RCR includes the company’s first move into the Cup Series as a sponsor of Kyle Busch. Global Industrial will also continue to sponsor Austin Hill during multiple races while continuing a multi-year partnership.

Global Industrial has sponsored Hill in multiple races over the past two seasons while celebrating two Xfinity wins. Hill won the spring race at Las Vegas last season with Global Industrial as his primary partner. He then took the company back to victory lane at Pocono in July.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Global Industrial to continue on a path of growth and to welcome them into the Cup Series,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR, in a statement. “Witnessing Austin win two races last season in their primary scheme and seeing the excitement of their associates and customers in victory lane was a great way to cap off year two of the program.

“Global Industrial has done an excellent job of utilizing Austin for employee events and as a spokesperson at their national trade show. 2024 should be even more exciting as Kyle joins the Global Industrial family.”