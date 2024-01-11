Global Industrial expands support of Richard Childress Racing

Global Industrial returns as a primary partner of Richard Childress Racing in 2024 while expanding its support of the organization.

Global Industrial’s return to RCR includes the company’s first move into the Cup Series as a sponsor of Kyle Busch. Global Industrial will also continue to sponsor Austin Hill during multiple races while continuing a multi-year partnership.

NEWS: @Global_Indust returns to RCR as a multi-race primary partner for @_AustinHill and the No. 21 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, as well as making their debut in the NASCAR Cup Series as a primary partner for @KyleBusch and the No. 8 Camaro.



Global Industrial has sponsored Hill in multiple races over the past two seasons while celebrating two Xfinity wins. Hill won the spring race at Las Vegas last season with Global Industrial as his primary partner. He then took the company back to victory lane at Pocono in July.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Global Industrial to continue on a path of growth and to welcome them into the Cup Series,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR, in a statement. “Witnessing Austin win two races last season in their primary scheme and seeing the excitement of their associates and customers in victory lane was a great way to cap off year two of the program.

“Global Industrial has done an excellent job of utilizing Austin for employee events and as a spokesperson at their national trade show. 2024 should be even more exciting as Kyle joins the Global Industrial family.”