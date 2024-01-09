Rebel Bourbon joining Richard Childress Racing on multi-year deal

The No. 8 Chevrolet will have a new primary partner as Rebel Bourbon joins Richard Childress Racing on a multi-year deal.

The Kentucky-based Rebel Bourbon will join Kyle Busch as a primary partner while also becoming the official bourbon of Richard Childress Racing.

NEWS: Rebel Bourbon joins Richard Childress Racing as the official bourbon of RCR and the newest partner of the No. 8 Chevrolet and @KyleBusch.



Read More: https://t.co/qGQCv2OaK9 pic.twitter.com/5XQNkO2UrH — RCR (@RCRracing) January 9, 2024

The Rebel Bourbon scheme will take over the No. 8 Chevrolet during select races in both 2024 and ’25, starting with the March 31 race at Richmond Raceway. Busch has extensive success at the Virginia track with six previous wins in 36 career starts.

Richard Childress did not detail the other races that will feature the Rebel Bourbon scheme.

“We looked at a lot of sponsorship opportunities across several different leagues, and this was the perfect fit,” said Philip Lux, brand manager for Rebel Bourbon, in a statement. “We didn’t just want to put our logo on something and call it a day.

“We wanted a team who does their own thing and embodies the essence of our brand. With Kyle and the RCR team, we found the perfect partner to bring the spirit and attitude of the Rebel brand to fans who feel the same way.”

The addition of Rebel Bourbon is the latest piece of partner news heading into this season. RCR also announced Monday that Bennett Family of Companies has expanded its multi-year partnership with the No. 21 Xfinity team.

Bennett Family of Companies will continue to serve as the anchor partner of Austin Hill and the No. 21 team in both 2024 and ’25. This continues a relationship that includes two wins at Daytona, two wins at Atlanta and the regular-season championship last season.