2023 Season in Review: Kyle Busch

  
Published December 18, 2023 08:00 AM

CREW CHIEF: Randall Burnett

TEAM: Richard Childress Racing

POINTS: 14th in Cup Series

WINS: Three (Fontana, Talladega I, Gateway)

LAPS LED: 241

TOP 5s: 10

TOP 10s: 17

STARTS FROM POLE: Two (Dover, Gateway)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Busch won three races in his first season with Richard Childress Racing. This marked his most wins since the 2019 season when he won five races and his second Cup championship.

Busch moved to 63 career Cup wins. This broke his tie with Kevin Harvick and moved him into sole possession of ninth on the all-time Cup wins list. He is now 13 wins behind Dale Earnhardt.

Busch’s win at Fontana marked the 19th consecutive season he won at least one race. This broke his tie with Richard Petty for the most consecutive seasons with a win.

Busch led 241 laps during the 2023 season. This moved him to 19,149 all-time. He passed Jimmie Johnson (18,941 laps led) and into ninth on the all-time laps led list.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Busch had more than a dozen spins or crashes during races in 2023. New Hampshire is a prominent example. He hit the wall during practice, qualifying and the race. He finished 36th.

Richard Childress Racing struggled at short tracks last season other than Busch’s third-place finish at Richmond in the summer. His other finishes at short tracks were 14th at Richmond (spring), 21st at Martinsville (spring), 20th at Bristol and 27th at Martinsville (fall).

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2024: Busch returns to Richard Childress Racing for his second season in the No. 8 Chevrolet. He will be a threat to win at numerous tracks. Whether he is more of a factor during the playoffs could depend on his ability to clean up mistakes, something that is a focus for Busch over the offseason.