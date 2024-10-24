Weekend schedule, broadcast info at 2024 Homestead for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

The middle race in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series will be held this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Saturday will feature a Truck/Xfinity doubleheader. The Cup race is Sunday on NBC.

Joey Logano has secured a spot in the Cup championship race. AJ Allmendinger has advanced to the Xfinity title race. Grant Enfinger is set in the Truck title race.

Homestead-Miami Speedway weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with high in the low 80s and a 15% chance of rain in the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees and an 8% chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying. Cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race. Cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Cloudy with a high of 81 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Homestead-Miami Speedway schedule

Friday, October 25

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.— Truck Series

11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.— Xfinity Series

2 - 7 p.m.— Cup Series

Track activity

2:35 - 2:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

3:05 - 4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (No TV)

4:35 - 5:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

5:10 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, October 26

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7 - 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

9 a.m. — Truck Series

12 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

9:05 - 9:50 a.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App)

9:50 - 11 a.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App)

12 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps/201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps/300 miles; CW Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, October 27

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity