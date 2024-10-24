Weekend schedule, broadcast info at 2024 Homestead for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks
The middle race in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series will be held this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Saturday will feature a Truck/Xfinity doubleheader. The Cup race is Sunday on NBC.
Joey Logano has secured a spot in the Cup championship race. AJ Allmendinger has advanced to the Xfinity title race. Grant Enfinger is set in the Truck title race.
Homestead-Miami Speedway weekend weather
Friday: Partly cloudy skies with high in the low 80s and a 15% chance of rain in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees and an 8% chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying. Cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race. Cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Sunday: Cloudy with a high of 81 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.
Homestead-Miami Speedway schedule
Friday, October 25
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.— Truck Series
- 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.— Xfinity Series
- 2 - 7 p.m.— Cup Series
Track activity
- 2:35 - 2:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)
- 3:05 - 4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (No TV)
- 4:35 - 5:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
- 5:10 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
Saturday, October 26
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 7 - 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series
- 9 a.m. — Truck Series
- 12 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 9:05 - 9:50 a.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App)
- 9:50 - 11 a.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App)
- 12 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps/201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps/300 miles; CW Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, October 27
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 2:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps/400.5 miles; NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)