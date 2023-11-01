 Skip navigation
Top News

Clippers reportedly to flip Filip Petrusev in trade to Kings

  
Published November 1, 2023 06:15 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Filip Petrusev #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball during the fourth quarter of the preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 16, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On Wednesday, the James Harden trade to the Clippers became official.

Soon after came the word that the Clippers would flip Filip Petrusev — the 6'11" Serbian center acquired from the 76ers — to the Kings in another deal. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story, which multiple other reporters have since confirmed.

The Kings had an open roster spot and will use it now to take a look at 23-year-old Petrusev, a floor-spacing five who shot the 3 well in college and Europe.

He played his college ball at Gonzaga and was taken deep in the second round, No. 50, by the 76ers in 2021. After being drafted but not signed he played a couple of seasons in Europe, including as part of Anadolu Efes’ EuroLeague championship team in 2022. Petrusev is Serbian and played for his native country in FIBA World Cup this past summer.

He played 2:41 of garbage time for the 76ers so far this season.

The 76ers gave him a look, and now the Kings will do the same. Petrusev is on a partially guaranteed minimum contract this season, the Kings have until Jan. 10 to decide whether to keep him or waive him for half of his full salary (he has a non-guaranteed second year of this contract at $1.9 million).

