NBA players react to Mahomes, Chiefs winning Super Bowl in OT
The Super Bowl brought the drama this year.
The NBA world, just like the rest of America, takes the evening of Super Bowl Sunday off to watch some football. This included Klutch Sports clients LeBron James and Draymond Green joining Rich Paul in a suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to watch the game.
Draymond Green, LeBron James and Rich Paul sharing a suite at the #SuperBowl— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024
(via @BOOMbaca) pic.twitter.com/Q29qsDBfeu
LeBron and Draymond watched Patrick Mahomes grow his legacy by marching the Chiefs down the field in overtime to win back-to-back Super Bowls, in an entertaining game at the end. A lot of NBA players took to X (formerly Twitter) during and after the game to praise Mahomes and give their thoughts.
Here are some highlights, with maybe the best being Jonas Valanciunas looking a lot like Travis Kelce.
Jonas Valanciunas taking in the Chiefs win 😂— retroPels (@retro_pels) February 12, 2024
From Trey Murphy’s IG pic.twitter.com/BNtXF1zTTu
Super Bowl commercials used to mean something man. We used to be a country😢— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 12, 2024
Great game. We were definitely entertained. Congrats to the chiefs.— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) February 12, 2024
P Mahomes will become the goat soon, it’s guaranteed. Congrats Chiefs. #SuperBowl2024— Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) February 12, 2024