NBA players react to Mahomes, Chiefs winning Super Bowl in OT

  
Published February 12, 2024 03:16 AM
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Super Bowl brought the drama this year.

The NBA world, just like the rest of America, takes the evening of Super Bowl Sunday off to watch some football. This included Klutch Sports clients LeBron James and Draymond Green joining Rich Paul in a suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to watch the game.

LeBron and Draymond watched Patrick Mahomes grow his legacy by marching the Chiefs down the field in overtime to win back-to-back Super Bowls, in an entertaining game at the end. A lot of NBA players took to X (formerly Twitter) during and after the game to praise Mahomes and give their thoughts.

Here are some highlights, with maybe the best being Jonas Valanciunas looking a lot like Travis Kelce.

Mentions
Luka Doncic.png Luka Doncic Tyrese Haliburton.png Tyrese Haliburton Jordan Clarkson.png Jordan Clarkson Alex Caruso.png Alex Caruso