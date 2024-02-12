NBA players react to Mahomes, Chiefs winning Super Bowl in OT

The Super Bowl brought the drama this year.

The NBA world, just like the rest of America, takes the evening of Super Bowl Sunday off to watch some football. This included Klutch Sports clients LeBron James and Draymond Green joining Rich Paul in a suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to watch the game.

Draymond Green, LeBron James and Rich Paul sharing a suite at the #SuperBowl



(via @BOOMbaca) pic.twitter.com/Q29qsDBfeu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

LeBron and Draymond watched Patrick Mahomes grow his legacy by marching the Chiefs down the field in overtime to win back-to-back Super Bowls, in an entertaining game at the end. A lot of NBA players took to X (formerly Twitter) during and after the game to praise Mahomes and give their thoughts.

Here are some highlights, with maybe the best being Jonas Valanciunas looking a lot like Travis Kelce.

Jonas Valanciunas taking in the Chiefs win 😂



From Trey Murphy’s IG pic.twitter.com/BNtXF1zTTu — retroPels (@retro_pels) February 12, 2024

Mahomes Legacy driivveeee🔥🔥 — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) February 12, 2024

Chiefs are inevitable.. — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) February 12, 2024

Mahomes. Goat form — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) February 12, 2024

🐐 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 12, 2024

Wow!! — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) February 12, 2024

Mf Mahomes — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 12, 2024

Super Bowl commercials used to mean something man. We used to be a country😢 — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 12, 2024

Great game. We were definitely entertained. Congrats to the chiefs. — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) February 12, 2024