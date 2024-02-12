Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII on an overtime touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman

Well, someone who played for the Jets this year had a happy ending to the season.

The Chiefs have won Super Bowl LVIII on an overtime touchdown pass by quarterback Patrick Mahomes to receiver Mecole Hardman.

Hardman had signed with the Jets as a free agent. He was traded back to the Chiefs after going MIA in the NYJ offense.

The methodical effort by the Chiefs came after the 49ers won the opening coin toss and elected to take the ball. They drove 66 yards in 13 plays before settling for a 27-yard field goal and a 22-19 lead.

Then the Chiefs went 75 yards in 13 plays to get the win. Along the way, they converted a fourth and short, with Mahomes running for it from shotgun formation. It was a call made easier by the decision of the 49ers to take the ball and not kickoff to start overtime. (We’ll have plenty more on that.)

The Chiefs emerged with the 25-22 win. It’s their third in five years and their second in a row. They’re the first team since the 2002-03 Patriots to win consecutive titles.

And they’re the latest to have a chance to do something no one has ever done — win three in a row.

Stick around for a lot more from the aftermath of the first Super Bowl to be decided with two overtime possessions.