Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons out 4-6 weeks following thumb surgery

The dream in Portland of a dynamic Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons backcourt has been put on hold for the next month or so.

Simons is undergoing surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and will be out 4-6 weeks, the Trail Blazers announced on Friday. Don’t be shocked if he is out a little longer than that, notes Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes.

The average time lost for thumb UCL tears in the NBA is 53 days (~7.5 weeks) but there is reason for optimism for Portland fans. Understanding Anfernee Simons' Thumb Injury: https://t.co/ZeanThnIBM — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) October 27, 2023

This timeline has Simons back somewhere between Thanksgiving and Christmas. While Simons is out look for Malcolm Brogdon to get the start in the backcourt next to Henderson.

Simons had 18 points and four assists in the Trail Blazers season-opening loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles. The plan is for him to be part of a dynamic and athletic core in Portland with Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and others, but there is a lot of development to happen. That development is paused for a few weeks.