Golf Community Involvement

At GOLF CHANNEL, we believe in “giving back” to the community in which we live and work and that community involvement is a key ingredient to the success of our organization.

As a network focused on Golf, a sport often handed down from parent to child, and played from childhood to retirement, it was important for us to find a family-focused organization that focused on children. Our search led us to an amazing organization right in our backyard – Give Kids The World .

Give Kids The World Village is a non-profit resort that creates magical memories for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. Every child has a dream… and very often for a child with a life-threatening illness, the ultimate dream is to visit the theme parks in Central Florida. Wish-granting foundations in communities around the world identify these very special children and provide the families’ round-trip transportation to Orlando, Florida. From there, Give Kids The World takes over by providing a joyful, cost-free, week-long vacation in Central Florida. Families stay at the magical 70-acre Give Kids The World Village built especially for kids with special needs. In addition to the fun, food and special activities at the Village, families enjoy donated tickets to Central Florida’s best-loved theme parks.

Since 1986, GKTW has welcomed over 85,000 families from all 50 states and over 55 countries. GOLF CHANNEL proudly supports Give Kids The World with charitable contributions, in-kind donations, and volunteer efforts. In October 2007, our employees decided they wanted to do more and created a new employee giving campaign. Through the new campaign, our employees contributed funds to build two new villas at GKTW Village. These villas will allow an additional 120 families a year to visit GKTW and make dreams come true for special children across the world. To learn more about Give Kids The World please visit http://www.gktw.org/