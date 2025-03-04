Watch Now
Ko playing with 'new sense of freedom' in 2025
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss Lydia Ko winning the LPGA's HSBC Women's World Championship, thoughts on a potential new commissioner and more.
How Tiger ‘separated himself’ during 2000 season
George Savaricas and Rex Hoggard look back at Tiger Woods' victory during the 2000 Arnold Palmer Invitational, discussing just how dominant he was during the legendary 2000 season.
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss Lydia Ko winning the LPGA's HSBC Women's World Championship, thoughts on a potential new commissioner and more.
Monahan reveals PGA Tour ‘has momentum in 2025'
Golf Today discusses PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan's media scrum ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and "the positive momentum" the Tour has in 2025.
Highsmith ‘stuck to process’ at Cognizant Classic
Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine join Golf Today to discuss Joe Highsmith winning his first PGA Tour title at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and Luke Clanton earning his PGA Tour card.
Does Spieth deserve sponsor exemption to API?
With Jordan Spieth missing a spot in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Golf Today debates "meritocracy vs. marketing" when it comes to exemption for signature events on the PGA Tour and more from the roundtable.
Puma’s new spikeless shoes elevate your game
Matt Adams examines Puma's Ignite Elevate 2, the latest spikeless shoe with style and comfort you can feel on and off the course.
Lowry explains why Ryder Cup is so special
Shane Lowry joins Golf Today to react to Keegan Bradley's comments on "Full Swing," break down why the Ryder Cup means so much to him, discuss his relationship with Rory McIlroy and more.
FSU’s Clanton looking to earn PGA Tour card
Luke Clanton joins Golf Today to discuss his chance to earn a PGA Tour Card at the Cognizant Classic, the lessons he's learned through golf and more.
Bradley’s comments fueling Ryder Cup rivalry
Damon Hack joins Golf Today to discuss Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup comments which were aired on "Full Swing," breaking down how 38-year-old added another layer to the rivalry between the United States and Europe.
Donald feeling comfortable as Ryder Cup captain
Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald joins Golf Today from PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens to discuss the success of European players on the PGA Tour this season, how he'll build team camaraderie, and more.