Chiefs vs. Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The undefeated Kansas Chiefs take on the Raiders in Las Vegas in what’s expected to be one of the most lopsided games of the weekend.

The Raiders are 2-5 and have lost three straight games to the Broncos, Steelers, and Rams by a combined 40 points. Las Vegas scored 18, 13, and 15 points in that stretch, switching between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell. The Raiders have only scored more than 20 points in a game twice this season.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers as road underdogs last weekend out of the bye week and are flying high at 6-0. Kansas City lost the last time out versus Las Vegas (20-14) at home on Christmas, so there could be a little revenge angle from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Game Details and How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Time: 4:25 PM EST

Site: Allegiant Stadium

City: Las Vegas, NV

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders - Week 8

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Chiefs (-470), Raiders (+310)

Chiefs (-470), Raiders (+310) Spread: Chiefs -10 (-110)

Chiefs -10 (-110) Total: 41.0

The preseason line for this game was Chiefs -5.5 in Las Vegas and boy was that line way off. Kansas City opens as a -10-point road favorite and deservingly so with the poor play from Las Vegas over the past three weeks. With Las Vegas beating Kansas City in Arrowhead on Christmas last year, oddsmakers are baking in a revenge beatdown from Mahomes and Chiefs.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Chiefs to roll the Raiders on Sunday starting in the first half:

“The Chiefs want to come out swinging on the Raiders after suffering a home loss on Christmas to the Raiders last year. The spread of -10 is tempting, but you could play alternate spreads of KC -13, -14, or -17 to get a better return on investment.

However, the Chiefs’ First-Half Team Total of 13.5 is where I would go in this matchup. Kansas City has scored at least 14 points in the first half of two straight games after posting 13, 10, 13, and 7 points in the first four games.

Kansas City has scored 14, 7 (loss), 10, 24, 17, and 35 first-half points against Las Vegas dating back to 2021 -- hitting the Over four of the past six against the Raiders. I will take it here Over 13.5 (-110) up to 14.0.”

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders team stats and betting trends

The Raiders are 3-4 ATS on the year and 4-3 to the Over.

The Chiefs are 4-1-1 ATS on the season and 4-2 to the Under.

The Under has won in the past four games for the Chiefs, plus they are 3-1 ATS.

The Chiefs won seven of the past eight meetings with the Raiders.

Patrick Mahomes has more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (6).

Patrick Mahomes has not thrown a touchdown in two straight games.

Travis Kelce has at least four receptions in four straight games.

Kareem Hunt scored three touchdowns over the past two weeks and combined for 285 total yards in three games for the Chiefs.

Brock Bowers has led the Raiders in receiving yards three straight games (97, 71, 93).

Las Vegas has had three different leading rushers this season and four different leading receivers.

Quarterback matchup for Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes – In 2023, Mahomes had his sixth-straight season of 4,000-plus passing yards and 26-plus touchdowns, but both streaks are in jeopardy. Mahomes has more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (6) through six games and 1,389 passing yards (231.5 passing yards per game).

Patrick Mahomes – In 2023, Mahomes had his sixth-straight season of 4,000-plus passing yards and 26-plus touchdowns, but both streaks are in jeopardy. Mahomes has more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (6) through six games and 1,389 passing yards (231.5 passing yards per game). Raiders: Gardner Minshew – Minshew will take back over the Raiders after Aidan O’Connell went down with a thumb injury. Minshew has eight interceptions and four touchdowns this year and three straight games under 200 passing yards. He has been sacked 17 times in six games and threw an interception in five of the six games played.

Chiefs and Raiders injury update

Chiefs: CB Jaylen Watson (fibula) is out for the season, while WR Juju Smith-Schuster (hamstring) will miss Week 8.

CB Jaylen Watson (fibula) is out for the season, while WR Juju Smith-Schuster (hamstring) will miss Week 8. Raiders: QB Aidan O’Connell (thumb) is expected to hit the IR for the remainder of the season, while WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle) and OL Dylan Parham (foot) are questionable.

Expert picks & predictions for Chiefs @ Raiders

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Chiefs on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Chiefs against the Spread

· Total : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 41.5

