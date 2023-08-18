 Skip navigation
Top News

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three
Ryan Crouser finds blood clots in leg, says safe to compete at worlds
USC Trojans play Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a storied football rivalry, held in 2022 at the Los Angeles Memorial Colisum on Saturday night, Nov. 26, 2022.
Notre Dame’s Opponents: USC offense, QB Caleb Williams may need to carry the Trojans defense once again
SRX Lucas Oil Speedway Jonathan Davenport.jpg
Jonathan Davenport wins SRX Season finale at Lucas Oil Speedway doing ‘regular dirt guy stuff’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shugoal1_230818.jpg
Hamer’s screamer brings Blades level v. Forest
nbc_golf_usamateur_quartefinals_230818.jpg
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_dp_ispshandard2v2_230818.jpg
Highlights: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Fantasy Football Happy Hour Mock Draft 1.0 Strategy and Analysis

  
Published August 18, 2023 04:04 PM
Three WRs kick off Rotoworld mock fantasy draft
August 16, 2023 02:38 PM
Wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill kick off the Rotoworld staff's fantasy football mock draft. Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers analyze the first round.

Patrick Daugherty (Rotopat), Lawrence Jackson, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak participated in a mock draft with Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and a few producers of the Fantasy Football Happy Hour this week.

Matthew, Jay, Connor and Lawrence broke down and analyzed the results of the first eight rounds live on Wednesday’s show and even poked fun at each other’s teams. (Note: You can check out the full draft board at the bottom of this page)

As part of our 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide, Rotopat, Lawrence, Denny and Kyle are giving the inside scoop on their draft strategy participating against Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew.

The draft guide is also packed with industry expert analysis, positional tiers, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. The array of tools at your disposal will surely help you dominate your fantasy drafts this year, and our experts will continue to provide insight on crucial topics ahead of the season. If you’re looking for that additional edge on draft day, you’ve come to the right place.

Don’t miss any of our 2023 Draft Guide previews! Follow along throughout the summer and see all of them here.

Here is a sneak peek of their FFHH Mock Draft analysis:

From Kyle Dvorchak (picking at No. 6)

In this case, I didn’t have a strong preference between Travis Kelce and Cooper Kupp, so I went with the player not dealing with an (admittedly minor) injury. The draft board then handed me an easy path to 2023’s RB1 overall in Tony Pollard, so that pick was a layup.

From Denny Carter (picking at No. 11)

I went with a typical Zero RB approach, grabbing four wideouts I believe should be top-15 fantasy options. Getting Diontae Johnson as my WR5 was not the plan, but such a consistent target magnet could end up being my second best receiver behind CeeDee Lamb or Garrett Wilson.

From Lawrence Jackson (picking at No. 3)

I want to leave a lot of my drafts with one of Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. Drafting from the third spot means Waddle won’t get back to me so I went Hill here. Christian McCaffrey was available, but for this draft I decided to pass on that.

From Patrick Daugherty (picking at No. 8)

Saddled with the 1.8 pick, I decided to go all in on upside with Bijan Robinson in the first, not that it was a reach. I was relieved Jaylen Waddle’s locked in target share fell to me in Round 2.

The full draft board is below, but if you want to read more of analysis from Kyle, Denny, Lawrence and Pat, click here and use code BERRY20 for 20% off.

Get a closer look at the draft board here

mockffhh2fullBIG.jpg