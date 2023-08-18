Fantasy Football Happy Hour Mock Draft 1.0 Strategy and Analysis

Patrick Daugherty (Rotopat), Lawrence Jackson, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak participated in a mock draft with Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and a few producers of the Fantasy Football Happy Hour this week.

Matthew, Jay, Connor and Lawrence broke down and analyzed the results of the first eight rounds live on Wednesday’s show and even poked fun at each other’s teams. (Note: You can check out the full draft board at the bottom of this page)

As part of our 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide , Rotopat, Lawrence, Denny and Kyle are giving the inside scoop on their draft strategy participating against Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew.

The draft guide is also packed with industry expert analysis, positional tiers, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. The array of tools at your disposal will surely help you dominate your fantasy drafts this year, and our experts will continue to provide insight on crucial topics ahead of the season. If you’re looking for that additional edge on draft day, you’ve come to the right place.

Here is a sneak peek of their FFHH Mock Draft analysis:

From Kyle Dvorchak (picking at No. 6)

In this case, I didn’t have a strong preference between Travis Kelce and Cooper Kupp, so I went with the player not dealing with an (admittedly minor) injury. The draft board then handed me an easy path to 2023’s RB1 overall in Tony Pollard, so that pick was a layup.

From Denny Carter (picking at No. 11)

I went with a typical Zero RB approach, grabbing four wideouts I believe should be top-15 fantasy options. Getting Diontae Johnson as my WR5 was not the plan, but such a consistent target magnet could end up being my second best receiver behind CeeDee Lamb or Garrett Wilson.

From Lawrence Jackson (picking at No. 3)

I want to leave a lot of my drafts with one of Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. Drafting from the third spot means Waddle won’t get back to me so I went Hill here. Christian McCaffrey was available, but for this draft I decided to pass on that.

From Patrick Daugherty (picking at No. 8)

Saddled with the 1.8 pick, I decided to go all in on upside with Bijan Robinson in the first, not that it was a reach. I was relieved Jaylen Waddle’s locked in target share fell to me in Round 2.

The full draft board is below