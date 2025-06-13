 Skip navigation
Panthers build and then squander a 3-goal lead against Oilers in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

  
Published June 13, 2025 12:16 AM

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers led 3-0 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

But, they lost.

Matthew Tkachuk and the stars of the defending champion Panthers smothered the Oilers in the first period.

Edmonton’s veterans responded fiercely, scoring four straight goals to take a 4-3 lead. The Panthers rebounded, scoring in the final seconds of the third period to force overtime. But, Oilers star Leon Draisaitl scored 11:18 into OT to give Edmonton a 5-4, series-tying victory Thursday night.

What initially looked like an easy victory that would put Florida one win away from clinching a second straight Stanley Cup Final turned into a huge collapse that has the series tied 2-2 heading back to Edmonton.

Sam Reinhart nearly saved the collapse when he scored a tying goal in the waning seconds of regulation. His goal with 19.5 seconds left was the second-latest tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history. The record was set earlier in the series by Edmonton’s Corey Perry in Game 2.

Florida, which got a pair of early power-play goals from Tkachuk and an even-strength score from Anton Lundell, had never squandered a 3-0 lead in the postseason. Entering Thursday night, teams were 37-0 when leading a Stanley Cup Final game by three or more goals in the first period.

Edmonton, boosted by second period goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse and Vasily Podkolzin, became the seventh team in NHL history to overcome a three-goal deficit in the Stanley Cup Final to win.

The Oilers also seemed to get a huge boost of momentum after coach Kris Knoblauch decided to pull starting goaltender Stuart Skinner after the Calvin Pickard allowed three goals in the first period.

The good news for the Panthers is they’ve responded well this postseason following letdowns.

Florida seems to relish the moments when the pressure is the highest. That’s what the experience of playing in their third straight Stanley Cup Final has taught the Panthers. And its a quality that will be needed if they’re going to regroup from Game 4’s disappointing finish.