Washington Capitals sign goalie Logan Thompson to a 6-year, $35.1 million contract

The NHL-leading Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Logan Thompson to a six-year contract extension worth $35.1 million.

Thompson will count $5.85 million against the salary cap from when the new deal kicks in next season through 2030-31. He’s currently in the final season of a contract that’s paying him less than $800,000 annually.

“We are pleased to sign Logan to a multi-year contract,” general manager Chris Patrick said upon announcing the contract. “Logan has demonstrated that he is one of the top goaltenders in the NHL this season and since he joined the league. With his size and exceptional athleticism, we are confident that this signing will enhance one of the most critical positions on our team, especially as he enters the prime years of his career.”

The 27-year-old late bloomer has thrived in Washington since joining the team last summer in a trade from Vegas. He has won 22 of his 26 starts and ranks second in the league with a 2.09 goals-against average and third with a .925 save percentage.

Thompson has teamed with Charlie Lindgren to be one of the best goaltending tandems in hockey, despite combining to make less than $2 million. With the cap expected to take a significant jump, the most pressing question is whether the Capitals can also lock up Lindgren long term.