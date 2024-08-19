Olympic track and field stars return to Diamond League in Lausanne

Newly minted Olympic gold medalists headline the return of track and field’s Diamond League, live from Lausanne, Switzerland, on Peacock on Thursday (2-4 p.m. ET).

The preliminary entry lists include Paris Olympic champions in eight events, notably Americans Cole Hocker (1500m) and Grant Holloway (110m hurdles).

In Lausanne, Hocker can earn his first Diamond League podium. Holloway can break the record for most career sub-13-second races in the 110m hurdles.

The 15-meet Diamond League campaign ends Sept. 13-14 at the Diamond League Final in Brussels, where season champions will be crowned.

Athletes qualify for the Final through results at regular season meets such as Lausanne.

Who is competing at Diamond League Lausanne?

Here are the Lausanne entry lists. Here are five events to watch:

Men’s Pole Vault — Wednesday, 12 p.m. ET

The top five from the Olympics are in the field, led by Swede Mondo Duplantis. Duplantis is on a 16-meet win streak (indoors and outdoors) dating to last summer. In Paris, he broke the world record for a ninth time, becoming the first person to clear 20 feet, 6 inches (6.25 meters).

Women’s Shot Put -- Thursday, 1:45 p.m. ET

Olympic gold and silver medalists Yemisi Ogunleye of Germany and Maddi Wesche of New Zealand are set for a rematch. American Chase Jackson, the two-time reigning world champion, is also in the field after bowing out in qualifying in Paris. Canadian Sarah Mitton, 12th at the Olympics, has the world’s best throw this year (20.68 meters) and is also entered.

Men’s 800m -- Thursday, 2:12 p.m. ET

Five of the top six return from the fastest (by some metrics) and closest Olympic men’s 800m final in history. That includes gold medalist Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya and silver medalist Marco Arop of Canada, who were separated by one hundredth of a second in Paris. Plus Bryce Hoppel, who was fourth at the Olympics, lowering the American record from 1:42.34 to 1:41.67.

Men’s 1500m -- Thursday, 2:33 p.m. ET

Cole Hocker returns after becoming the second American in a century to win an Olympic 1500m title. Hocker’s best career Diamond League finish was fifth at the 2022 Pre Classic. His competition in Lausanne includes Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the Tokyo Olympic 1500m champion who led the Paris Olympic final through 1400 meters and ended up fourth.

Men’s 110m Hurdles -- Thursday, 3:10 p.m. ET

At the Olympics, Grant Holloway not only took gold, but he also tied the record of 11 career sub-13-second races held by fellow American Allen Johnson, the 1996 Olympic champion. Holloway can break that record in Lausanne. He may need to dip under 13 seconds just to keep his perfect 2024 going given the presence of Olympic silver and bronze medalists Daniel Roberts and Rasheed Broadbell.